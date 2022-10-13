The Barossa’s best shiraz is just $14.99

Young winemaker Brenda Wentzel is toasting her first major trophy at a national wine show after winning the prize for Best Shiraz 2020 Vintage & Younger at the Royal Adelaide Wine Show.

Wentzel’s $14.99 Bare Bones Great Western Shiraz 2021 – one of the first wines she’s released under the Bare Bones label – scored 95 points and the major trophy at one of Australia’s most prestigious wine shows.

Based in the Barossa at Dorrien Estate – part of Pinnacle Drinks – Wentzel’s wine industry career began in 2011 when she completed her first vintage in the region. She then became a laboratory technician with Vinpac in 2012 before joining the winemaking team at Pinnacle Drinks in 2017. After studying at Charles Sturt University and graduating in 2021, Wentzel took over the Great Western and Heathcote portfolios, with 2021 being her first vintage with the region.

“The Great Western is one of my favourite wine regions in Australia, and so is Shiraz, so this is a really special award to win,” Wentzel said.

“I’m incredibly lucky to have a great team around me. Our growers are always providing us with excellent fruit, and everyone across our winemaking, cellar and lab teams are constantly supporting, guiding and mentoring me. The whole team deserves credit for this award and it’s such a privilege to be part of building on the hard work and history that has gone into developing the Dorrien Estate Winemaking team.”

The Bare Bones Great Western Shiraz 2021 exudes notes of dark berry fruit, plum and hints of spice that lift across the palate, leaving velvety tannins to finish.

“Shiraz from this region is elegant, generous and refined, often reminding me of Northern Rhone,” Wentzel said.

“The region sits right on the Great Dividing Range and is slightly elevated, allowing for hot afternoons and long, cool nights. The wines display a lovely lifted black pepper, spice and licorice character – some very exciting wines coming from the region, I just love it.”

Other major winners at the Royal Adelaide Wine Show include Sutton Grange Estate Syrah 2019 (Max Schubert AM Trophy for Most Outstanding Red Wine in Show), The Stray Grenache Shiraz 2021 from Hentley Farm (Best South Australian Red Wine in Show) and the Hill & Valley Tempranillo from Peter Lehmann Wines (Best Other Varietal Red in Show).

The Bare Bones Great Western Shiraz 2021 is available from Dan Murphy’s stores and online for RRP $14.99.

For more information about the Royal Adelaide Wine Show and the 2022 results, visit http://www.thewineshow.com.au.