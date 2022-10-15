Celebrity launch for Post Malone Rosé

Sydney’s music and fashion set were treated to an unforgettable event to celebrate the Australian launch of Maison No.9, the famed rosé created by music artist Post Malone.

Guests were among the first in the country to try the wine, which sold 50,000 bottles in 48 hours when it launched in the United States.

Guests were immersed in Post Malone’s French Rivera fantasy, drinking a select amount of only 10,000 bottles available in Australia. A harbour front mansion in Darling Point transported guests to Europe as they indulged in cocktails such as The M9 Spritz, The No. 9 served in crystal goblets and glasses of Maison No.9 Rosé.

Guests included Elle Ferguson, Jono Castano, Simone Holtznagel, Yasmin Suteja, Alyce Tran, Pip Edwards, Onyedika Agbarakwe and musician Dante Knows.

Born from an idea to celebrate the love Post Malone has for the Mediterranean lifestyle and rosé wine in particular, Maison No. 9 is the result of a collaboration between the artist, his music manager Dre London and James Morrissey of Global Brand Equities.

The three founders worked closely with multi award-winning Provence winemaker Alexis Cornu to perfect the wine, sampling more than 50 blends before choosing their perfect mix of grenache noir, cinsault, syrah and merlot.

“Rosé is when you want to get a little fancy. “It’s a nice switch up,” said Malone.

Things were definitely a little fancy at the launch event, which featured a live DJ and crimson-suit-clad models ushering the first bottles of the wine into the venue for Australian wine lovers to sample.

The classic ‘Provencal’ pink wine comes in a bottle topped off with a solid glass cap shaped into ‘battlements’ that mirror a medieval castle located near the vineyard itself, while the name is inspired by Malone’s favourite tarot card Nine of Swords, symbolising triumph over life’s daily challenges.

Maison No.9 is available from October 6 to purchase exclusively from Dan Murphy’s online for $42.99.