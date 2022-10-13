Mr Black & Bundy release second collaboration

After the sell-out success of their 2021 barrel-rested collaboration, Bundy Rum and Mr Black Spirits have joined together again for a second seasonal release.

Launching on shelf and online on 14 October 2022, Mr Black COCONUTS! Rum and Coffee Liqueur is a tropical blend of Mr Black’s signature cold brew Arabica coffee, Bundaberg Small Batch Reserve Rum and coconut.

“Our last three releases have been real spirits-nerd stuff. Lots of oak, barrel-ageing – serious nose-in-the-glass products,” said Mr Black Founder, Tom Baker. “This is the opposite, it’s just tropical fun in a bottle. Chill it, sip it, mix it with coke, or shake up an Espresso Martini. It’s delicious no matter how you drink it.

“After all the rain we’ve had this year, I’m looking forward to a few drinks in the summer sunshine.

“This year, we were lucky enough to travel to Bundy to hand-select the spirits used in this edition. In 2021 we were locked out of Queensland so we had to send barrels instead. We’ve really upped the rum in this year’s edition. Between the coconuts and coffee there’s a lot of flavours competing for your attention, yet it’s still incredibly well balanced.”

The Mr Black and Bundy edition’s tropical livery comes courtesy of Mr Black’s long-time partnership with Brooklyn creative Studio The Young Jerks.

Mr Black COCONUTS! Rum and Coffee Liqueur Bundy collab (RRP AU$74.99) will be available direct from mrblack.co, Dan Murphy’s, BWS (QLD), Bundaberg Rum Distillery (bundabergrum.com.au), and leading independent liquor stores in Queensland.

Launched in style

Mr Black celebrated the launch of COCONUTS! Rum & Coffee Liqueur with a cocktail party at Dean & Nancy on 13 October.

The evening was a joyous celebration of the new tropical limited edition collaboration, led by Brand Ambassador Martin Hudak, who was recently crowned Best International Brand Ambassador at the 2022 Spirited Awards in New Orleans.

Guests were introduced to the versatility of the spirit via four cocktails:

Bundy & Coke: Mr Black COCONUTS! Rum & Coffee Liqueur, Bundaberg Small Batch Reserve Rum, Fernet, cherry liquor, coconut water and lime.

Espresso Martiki: Mr Black COCONUTS! Rum & Coffee Liqueur, Bundaberg Small Batch Reserve Rum, pineapple juice, orgeat and espresso.

Cafe Pina Colada: Mr Black COCONUTS! Rum & Coffee Liqueur, Bundaberg Small Batch Reserve Rum, pineapple juice, coconut puree and lime.

Coconut Milk Punch: Mr Black COCONUTS! Rum & Coffee Liqueur, Bundaberg Small Batch Reserve Rum, lamington cake, coconut milk washed.

While serving coffee liqueur with pineapple may sound left field, it was actually a delicious combination, particularly in the Coconut Milk Punch.