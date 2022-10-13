Baz Luhrmann creates Bombay Sapphire campaign

Bombay Sapphire has partnered with Australian film director and creative visionary Baz Luhrmann to launch its new campaign: ‘Saw This, Made This’.

Luhrmann, who is famed for films including Elvis, The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge!, Strictly Ballroom and Romeo + Juliet, is a long-time Bombay Sapphire fan.

As creative director of the campaign, Luhrmann has issued a call-to-arms in the campaign, inviting people to discover the creative inspiration that exists all around them.

“I truly believe that everyone is inherently creative, no matter who you are, where you come from or what you do,” Luhrmann said.

“You don’t have to be labelled an artist to be considered a creative. If you just give yourself permission to see the world as a gallery of inspiration and reframe how you think about things, you’ll unlock a part of yourself you didn’t know existed. By partnering with Bombay Sapphire, I want to encourage people everywhere to think about how they can turn the ordinary into the extraordinary and share this inspiration to make the world a more creatively nurturing place.”

Luhrmann worked with award-winning advertising Director Juan Cabral to produce ‘Saw This, Made This’. Showcasing Cabral’s own poetic expression, the footage uncovers the beauty in everyday scenes to inspire others to view the world as a gallery.

Shot on the streets of Buenos Aires, Cabral’s home city and source of creative inspiration, the film takes the audience on a walk of discovery, inviting viewers to step outside, look around and see the world differently.

Through collaboration with hundreds of artists and creators from a variety of disciplines, the campaign will feature before-and-after ‘Saw This, Made This’ videos and photos, demonstrating how people can reframe the world around them and turn that inspiration into creative expression.

The launch aims to encourage everyone – from creative novices to leaders – to capture and share on social media what they see in the world that creatively inspires them, and tag @BombaySapphire #SawThisMadeThis.

Throughout the campaign, Baz Luhrmann will share on social media the #SawThisMadeThis submissions he finds most

creatively inspiring. Submissions will also be celebrated in an evolving online gallery at

www.BombaySapphire.com/SawThisMadeThis.

The campaign will culminate in 2023 in showcase of the world’s creativity, in partnership with global arts organisations in London and New York, including the Design Museum in London, UK, an industry-leading institution renowned for its support of the creative community.

People are invited to join the movement on social media, with the chance of their creations becoming part of a global showcase of creative inspiration at the Design Museum and other leading creative institutions around the world.

“With the support of Bombay Sapphire, we will celebrate the culmination of the #SawThisMadeThis campaign during World Creativity Day in April,” Luhrmann (above) said.

“There’s no limit to what you can contribute to the initiative and I’m so excited to help inspire this next generation of creatives.”

Australian mixologist shares his inspiration

Mixologists from all around the world have also joined the movement and turned ‘Saw This’ inspiration from their resident

cities, into unique Bombay Sapphire ‘Made This’ cocktails.

From Australia, Alex Boon at Pearl Diver in Melbourne has drawn inspiration from the transition between winter to

spring, using seasonal produce and locally made ingredients alongside Bombay Sapphire.

“My cocktail is an ode to the simple things that bring beauty to my city,” Boon said. “The birds setting nests in the trees, the

vibrant colours of flowers as they begin to bloom and the produce I acquire as I walk from home to market to work.”

The creation includes last season’s produce in the garnish (Bergamot) along with this season’s produce within the cocktail (Nectarine) symbolising the end of one and the beginning of another.

To bring to life the presence of bees on his walks, Boon rested the cocktail in bees wax for one week to give it a subtle nuance of honeyed flavour and texture, before dipping the glass in bees wax to add to the sensation of touch when the drinker brings the glass to their lips, softening the drink even further.

RECIPE: BIRDS + BEES





• 50ml Bombay Sapphire

• 10ml Nectarine & aniseed myrtle cordial

• 10ml Marionette bitter curaçao

• 10ml Maidenll classic vermouth

• 17.5ml water dilution

• Edible dark chocolate bird’s nest & Bergamot & white chocolate ‘eggs’

Method: Fill ingredients in a bottle covered with bees wax. Rest in freezer for one week. Pour.

Natasha Curtin, Global Vice President, Bombay Sapphire said: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with incredible, visionary creative champions on our latest mission to stir creativity in people around the world. For over 30 years, Bombay Sapphire has collaborated with creators and artists with the purpose of giving support to and building a platform for creative self-expression. Like Baz, we believe in the importance of creativity – it is an essential part of what makes us human. With this campaign, we set out to show that creative inspiration is everywhere and to encourage people to reconnect with their own creative side.”

Luhrmann’s love affair with Bombay Sapphire

In 2019, Los Angeles became the newest location for Frieze–an international art fair that launched in London in 2003. And Luhrmann joined with Bombay Sapphire to celebrate it. They hosted an intimate dinner for A-listers in the Paramount Studios backlot.

When asked by Forbes about how is relationship with Bombay Sapphire developed, Luhrmann joked “I’m actually the test guy they go to for just about every cocktail they ever made.”

“No, but I love cocktails. And I genuinely have a relationship with Bombay Sapphire,” he said. “They have this art support program for young artists, and it’s incredible and they’ve had it for a long time. I’m also very interested in gin. I got into Bombay Sapphire back when I was filming Romeo + Juliet [in 1996] because my assistant was really into it. But also because the way the botanicals are evolving. The way gin cocktails are made are not boring gin cocktails, anymore. It was kind of the ‘award’ drink, that you’d hold in your hand as a prop and now it’s become so inventive and it’s actually got its own arc. It’s a cool drink.”

He also said he was into the modern mixology movement.

“I love mixologists. You know what? Mixologists are there own kind of artists, actually.”

Watch Lurhmann discuss the Bombay Sapphire campaign below:

Visit www.BombaySapphire.com/sawthismadethis to learn more.