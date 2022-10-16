Jose Cuervo launches Watermelon Sparkling Margarita

Just in time for the Australian summer, Jose Cuervo has launched Watermelon Sparkling Margarita, the newest flavour addition to its Sparkling Margarita RTD range.

The fruity addition to the range mixes Jose Cuervo and the natural flavours of watermelon, lime and triple sec, with a lightly sparkling finish. It can be enjoyed straight from the can or poured over ice.

Following the launch of the classic Jose Cuervo Sparkling Margarita last summer, Proximo said the first-of-its-kind sparkling premixed margarita has continued to be a fan favourite, sparking the introduction of the new flavour.

Hayley Dixon, Spirits Specialist for Proximo said: “We love how the watermelon flavour creates a fresh twist on one of Australia’s favourite cocktails, and with the added convenience of a can, the on-the-go premix is sure to be packed for many summer occasions.”

Australia’s love of Margaritas has gone through the roof in recent years, with searches for Margarita recipes increasing by 83% from 2020-21 according to Google Trends data.

Meanwhile, IWSR predicting RTD category volumes across the world’s top 10 markets to climb by 24% in volume over the next five years, with canned cocktails and long drinks among the biggest trends driving growth in Australia.

The Watermelon Sparkling Margarita is available in cases of 24, in single 330ml cans and four packs for RRP$25 from participating retailers.