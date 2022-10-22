TWE appoints first Chief Digital & Technology Officer

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has announced the appointment of Kate Whitney as its inaugural Chief Digital & Technology Officer.

The newly-created role on the executive leadership team has responsibility for the digital enablement and technology functions across TWE globally, including its brand-led divisions Penfolds, Treasury Premium Brands and Treasury Americas.

Whitney has 25 years’ experience in consumer marketing and digital transformation, and joins TWE from her most recent role as Chief Marketing and Growth Officer for Marley Spoon. She previously held executive in-house and agency roles in Australia, the US and the UK in financial services, advertising, and omni-channel retail – including at Pernod Ricard, David Jones, Foxtel, and M&C Saatchi. She is also a non-executive director of Australian fintech Wisr.

Chief Executive Officer of TWE Tim Ford said: “Today’s consumers and customers are increasingly interacting with our brands online. The COVID pandemic accelerated the trend, and creating this executive role reinforces the importance of the digital channel, and technology more broadly, to our global portfolio of brands and our entire business.

“We look forward to working with Kate to enhance the digital experience we offer, build on our enterprise-wide technology platforms, and develop deeper capability in data and analytics to better understand and respond to emerging consumer trends.”

TWE said having a Chief Digital & Technology Officer will bolster its capability to deliver the long-term global growth strategy for its portfolio of award-winning brands including Penfolds, Stags’ Leap, Frank Family Vineyards, Wynns, and Pepperjack, as well as newer, innovation-led brands such as 19 Crimes and Squealing Pig.

Whitney said: “I’m excited about working with the team at TWE to grow some of the best-known brands in wine across key global markets. Whether it’s offering wine drinkers who already know and love our brands different digital experiences, or introducing our premium and luxury wines to new consumers, the intersection of technology and data science offers so much opportunity.”

TWE announces leadership team for in-house creative agency

