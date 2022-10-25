Baileys launches pavlova-flavoured liqueur

Baileys has released a Summer Berry Pavlova Flavoured Liqueur, just in time for the holiday season.

This inspired take on the iconic Aussie dessert blends creamy meringue flavours with the tart yet delicious taste of strawberries, raspberries and blueberries.

The liqueur can be enjoyed over ice, with a dessert or in a cocktail (recipe below).

Baileys Pavlova Cocktail

50ml Baileys Summer Berry Pavlova Flavoured Liqueur

25ml vodka

50ml milk

1-2 tbsp strawberry sauce

Small meringue

Sliced strawberry

Method: Drizzle strawberry sauce in a wave-like motion around the cocktail glass to create a ripple design, set aside. Add the 50ml of liqueur, 25ml vodka and 50ml milk into a cocktail shaker, shake well. Pour the Baileys mixture into your serving glass, and top with a meringue and sliced strawberry.

If you don’t fancy shaking one yourself, the limited edition sweet treat will also be available for a short time at Hyde Hacienda Bar in Sydney’s CBD.



The new liqueur is available now for a limited time in liquor stores nationwide and online – until stocks last. RRP $37.99. 17% ABV.

