Hard FIZZ drops two new summer flavours

Alcoholic seltzer brand Hard FIZZ is releasing two new summer flavours – Blueberry Lemonade and Tropical Pineapple – just in time for the warmer months.

Blueberry Lemonade completes a rainbow selection of flavours for Hard FIZZ, with its other varieties being pink (Watermelon and Berry), orange (Orange and Mango), purple (Passionfruit and Guava) and green (Lychee and Apple).

“The brief was just be delicious and I think we’ve nailed it,” said Hard FIZZ CEO Wade Tiller.

“A lot of our flavours are really tropical; we wanted to still have that fruity taste but find a new way to bring some sweetness and that’s where the blueberries and lemonade kick in.”

“Hard FIZZ is all about having a good time with your crew, and this way, absolutely no one is left out,” Tiller said.

“And tell you what, it looks bloody cool having an esky full of Hard FIZZ with all those colours – it’s like a packet of Skittles, just seltzer.”

Blueberry Lemonade will be stocked in IBA outlets nationally, including Cellarbrations, The Bottle-O, IGA Liquor, Duncans, Thirsty Camel, Big Bargain and Porters.

It’s also available on tap at the brand’s Gold Coast brewery, FIZZ HQ.

The second of the two new Hard FIZZ flavours is Tropical Pineapple. The blend is being badged the FISHER EDITION, in a nod to the brand’s highest profile owner ambassador, Grammy nominated DJ, Paul Fisher, who’ll be promoting it heavily during his upcoming Australian tour.

Tropical Pineapple is a reimagining of Hard FIZZ’s previous Pineapple and Agave flavour, which proved popular during its first limited run and will be available in BWS and Dan Murphys in Queensland and nationally on Dan’s Liquor Marketplace.

“There’s been a few tweaks but ultimately, we just had to do another pineapple flavour,” Tiller said.

“You can’t ignore public demand and pineapple was very much on everyone’s wish list, so it’s back, better than ever.

“Fisher himself was on my case to do it too so how could I say no – he’s the real boss around here.”

Hard FIZZ has been on a meteoric rise since being founded in 2020 with its cohort of celebrity owners – including Fisher, and his podcaster wife, Chloe, professional surfers Laura Enever and Nikki Van Dijk and TV chef, Hayden Quinn.

The brand has now amassed more than $12 million in revenue and $19 million in retail sales value.

Hard FIZZ goes on tour

Hard FIZZ has been announced as the exclusive seltzer for DJ Paul Fisher’s national tour.

“It’s great to be coming home and you bloody betcha I’ll be on the FIZZ,” Fisher said.

“It’s going to be unreal looking out from the stage and seeing all the punters enjoying a drink I’ve poured my heart and soul into.

“This is a huge reward for everyone who’s been involved with the brand over the past couple of years.”

The brand will supply its popular Orange and Mango, Passionfruit and Guava, Lychee and Apple and Watermelon and Berry flavours on the four leg tour with some 70,000 tickets already sold.

Fisher’s Sydney show at The Domain is expected to draw 30,000 people alone.

“Obviously, Paul’s one of the owners of the brand but we’ve built Hard FIZZ around ‘letting the good times roll’ and that very much aligns with this tour,” Hard FIZZ Head of Marketing Joel Scott said.

“This is a huge shot in the arms for our company – it’s literally on the national stage and no doubt Paul will be downing a few as he puts on a show. It’s great exposure for us.”

Hard FIZZ launches into Liquorland for summer