Aqua Rugby scores five major drinks sponsors

Australia’s first floating rugby tournament, The AQUA RUGBY Festival, has attracted some of the country’s biggest drinks brands as sponsors for its second season.

The one-of-a-kind sporting event will be supported by 4 Pines, Mojo Wines, White Claw, Offshore Vodka and Alka Power.

Taking place from 10-12 November at Manly Cove, a number of superyachts will line the floating 30 x 30 metre pontoon pitch. Each of the five drink brands will be served exclusively on the yachts as part of AQUA RUGBY’s VIP guest packages, as well as activating branded touch points throughout the three-day tournament.

AQUA RUGBY Australia Director Of Marketing Operations Emma Boydle said: “It’s an incredible testament to the strength of AQUA RUGBY that we’ve partnered with a number of Australia’s biggest drink brands to sponsor the second season of the tournament.

“Our purpose is to showcase Rugby in a brand new format – each drink sponsor we have on board is innovating in their field, so strategically, each is the perfect alignment for us. Creating a VIP experience throughout the event has been key, and having the support behind us from some of the country’s best-selling drink brands is a fantastic boost that will really strengthen both the VIP guest and consumer experience.”

Major sponsor of the event and leading beer brand, 4 Pines Beer, has created an exclusive Aqua Rugby beer for the occasion, Aqua Rugby XPA, with aromas of grapefruit, lime and coconut.

4 Pines Brewing Company Marketing Manager Tom Wallage said: “We are stoked to be back on board with Aqua Rugby as the Official Beer for another year and continue to support great events in the local community. The event showcases Manly in such a unique way, whilst bringing together thousands of people both on and off the water. Our original Brewery and Brew Pub is a stone’s throw from the action and is the perfect place to enjoy a beer and feed pre and post event. To celebrate the partnership, we have brewed the Aqua Rugby XPA, a beer that pairs perfectly with sun and sport to go with our great range of beers available on all of the boats.”

Mojo Wine will be the exclusive wine sponsor, with its Prosecco, Pinot Grigio and Shiraz wines served on all the super yachts. The brand will also activate with branded floating signs positioned around the pitch, and payers will also all sport Mojo Wine branded towels.

White Claw will host 60 media and influencers on a yacht and will also be a key partner at the Wharf Bar after-party. Guests will get an exclusive preview of its brand-new product, White Claw Surge, which launches in Australia next month.

Offshore Vodka, the world’s only premium alkaline vodka, will also be a key partner and will moor its branded speed boat near the field and super yachts to take VIP guests for rides. Offshore Vodka will also be displayed and served on the super yachts, giving guests a holistic brand experience.

Finally, Australia’s first and only naturally raised high pH9-10 alkaline spring water, Alka Power, will join the line-up of activity, with a branded marquee on the ground at the event. The drink will be also displayed on tables as you walk through to the players’ changing rooms so that they can stay well hydrated.

As well as the action on the water, there will be an official after party each night held at 4 Pines Manly Brew pub. For more information, visit aquarugy.com.