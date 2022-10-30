Proof & Co boosts its Christmas gift offering

Proof & Company is entering the Christmas season ready to rumble across its premium brands. The drinks distributor has upped its gift offering in response to consumer demand.

The company’s Christmas 2022 gift selection features tasting collections curated by Drinks by the Dram, offering 30ml ‘drams’ of fine spirits including gin, whiskey and more.

In addition, Proof & Company is releasing rum gift packs through its premium rum brands, Diplomatico and Plantation Rum.

Proof & Company’s Australia and New Zealand General Manager Damian Kaehler said the expanded product offering was in response to the ever-evolving needs of consumers.

“At Proof & Company, we always push the envelope as to what we can deliver for our consumers,” he said.

“Going the extra mile during the holiday season allows us to truly capitalise on the opportunities available in the market. An example of our diversification is our focus on Drinks by the Dram, because we understand that the tasting sets and collections make for truly thoughtful and memorable gifts.”

Christmas food & beverage spending predicted to overtake 2021

Christmas insights released by the Australian Retailers Association (ARA) in collaboration with strategic partners Roy Morgan and Salesforce show Australians are forecast to spend $63.9 billion in the pre-Christmas sales period (November 14 – December 24), which is up 3% on last year.

Pre-Christmas sales in the food and liquor category are predicted to be $24,793 million, up 1.8% on 2021.

“Alcohol, particularly premium craft spirits, has always been a popular choice of gift during the festive season,” Kaehler said. “It’s widely appreciated, easily shared and provides the opportunity to spoil a loved one with something new and interesting.”

Kaehler said premium gifting was also on the rise.

“We find that premium quality spirits are most popular around the holidays as people want to treat friends, family and colleagues to something special – better than the everyday choices,” he said.

“Whiskey, craft gin and rum make for popular gifts, given their versatility and wide range of flavours and choice.”

Gift packs are available to purchase through Proof & Company and local wholesalers for Diplomatico, Plantation Rum and Drinks by the Dram. Products by Diplomatico this holiday season include the Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva Glass (RRP $109) and Ice Ball Gift Set and Diplomatico Mantuano with Reserva Exclusiva Mini Pack (RRP $75).

Products by Drinks by the Dram include Retro Gin Fridge Set (RRP $75), Regions of Scotland Whiskey Tasting Set (RRP $59), and That Boutique-y Gin Collection Set (RRP $84.99).

The Plantation Rum Experience Pack (RRP $99) is the product from Plantation Rum.