PHOTO SPECIAL: Mumm unveils its Birdcage marquee

G.H. Mumm, the official champagne of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, has unveiled its Birdcage marquee, Le Jardin de la Maison Mumm, at Flemington Racecourse.

Australian supermodel Duckie Thot officially launched the champagne season dressed in Mumm’s iconic red hue by fashion designer Michael Lo Sordo and headpiece by Viktoria Novak. Thot undertook the iconic and theatrical ‘Tap Tap’ moment, sending a shower of free-flowing Mumm high into the air by tapping the neck of a jeroboam (3L bottle) – sitting atop an ornate garden fountain – with a sabre.

Lo Sordo and Thot were joined by other members of the 2022 Mumm Collective and G.H. Mumm Chef De Caves Laurent Fresnet to share a preview of Maison Mumm’s double-storey exclusive venue for the Carnival.

Culinary Director of Sydney’s Shell House Joel Bickford revealed his bespoke menu for Mumm’s exclusive RSRV Private Dining Room – including his take on the French classic, the ‘Croc(odile) Monsieur’ – served on Robert Gordon Plateware, while colour blind florist Benjamin Avery showcased his contemporary designs featuring topiary and red roses.

Web3 entrepreneur Michelle Grey from creative agency Culture Vault was on site to discuss the first-ever NFT to drop to Birdcage guests, a digital collectible of an abstract floral painting by artist Alesandro Ljubicic.

Pernod Ricard Australia Marketing Director Eric Thomson said: “This year’s Melbourne Cup Carnival feels momentous for G.H. Mumm as we can now return to Flemington after two years away. Our Birdcage marquee will bring people together, something we’ve all missed in recent years.

“To further bring the G.H. Mumm experience to life, we are thrilled to have Chef de Caves Laurent Fresnet join us for his first Carnival to showcase the best of Mumm’s cuvées with the ultimate culinary experience.

“We strive to create moments of celebration and enjoyment in a luxurious setting and the Melbourne Cup Carnival is the perfect occasion for G.H. Mumm and will continue to be so. We’re announcing today that we have renewed the partnership with VRC for a further two years, including G.H. Mumm’s presence in the Birdcage and the global flagship Mumm Champagne Bar in the Club Stand that was opened in 2018.”

