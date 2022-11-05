Grain Bar introduces The Macallan Trolley

Sydney’s Grain Bar is now offering an exclusive tableside experience with The Macallan Trolley, giving guests the opportunity to enjoy some of the world’s finest and rarest whiskies.

Grain Bar has one of the cities largest whisky menus and is also the only place in Sydney where you’ll find an exclusive bottle of The Macallan that sells for $850 a tasting.

The bespoke Macallan Trolley will enact a personalised adventure through the rich bodied notes of their expressions, paired with a selection of chocolates to volumize the flavours. Drams start at $30 and rise to $490 a tasting.

“The Macallan trolley is a real conversation starter in Grain. Besides the team having fun and shaking up cocktails behind the bar, this allows them an opportunity to stop and talk to the guests about some of the most premium whiskies in the world,” said Bar Manager Adam Lau.

“We encourage a tasting to find out the guests flavour profile and preferences then can move on to recommending the perfect cocktail.”

The Macallan Trolley currently showcases the following options:

• The Macallan 12 DO

• The Macallan 15 DO

• The Macallan 18 DO

• The Macallan 18 Sherry Oak only available at Grain

• The Macallan 25 Sherry Oak – $490 per tasting

• The Macallan Rare Cask – $880 per tasting

• The Macallan Harmony Collection

Australia becomes Top 10 Scotch whisky market