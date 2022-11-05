Two senior appointments at Bacardi-Martini Australia

Bacardi-Martini Australia has welcomed two new executives, with Donna Mulholland joining as Marketing Director ANZ and Gareth Davey as Sales Director ANZ.

In their new roles, Mulholland and Davey will lead the sales and marketing of the family-owned company’s premium brands, including BACARDÍ rum, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin, GREY GOOSE vodka, PATRÓN tequila and MARTINI vermouth & sparkling wines.

Mulholland has over 20 years of brand-building experience for some of the world’s leading FMCG companies, including Nestlé, Coca-Cola and most recently Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE) where she was Marketing Director ANZ.

Davey has a strong track record in the beverage industry having spent many years at Lion and then Heineken before taking on senior commercial roles at Lactalis Australia (formerly Parmalat).

Like Mulholland, Davey joins Bacardi from JDE where he was Sales Director for Australia for the last two years.

Mulholland said: “I am very excited to be part of the Bacardi family. This is a company with 160 years of history. That’s an incredible legacy and I am proud to now play a part in continuing that legacy by introducing more and more consumers across Australia & New Zealand to the wonderful drinks in the Bacardi portfolio. Our cocktail culture is thriving so it makes

sense for Bacardi to play a leading role in driving that culture now and in the future.”

Davey said: “I am passionate about the drinks business so I couldn’t be happier to be returning to an industry I love. It means a lot to me that Bacardi places so much importance on the strength of its relationships with trade partners. This is clearly a competitive advantage for Bacardi and I’m looking forward to strengthening that advantage as I meet our partners over the coming weeks and months.”

Bacardi-Martini wins Supplier of the Year

The appointments follow Bacardi-Martini winning Supplier of the Year at the inaugural Paramount Liquor Awards, which recognised high achieving brands, suppliers and individuals.

The top awards for the evening included:

Supplier – Account Manager of the Year – Cruz Adams from Red Bull

Best Salesperson of the Year – Sean McMahon – Paramount’s Customer Solutions Manager

Supplier of the Year – Bacardi Martini Australia

Employee of the Year – Sean Forsyth – Paramount’s National Commercial Partnerships Manager

MVP award – Stewart Bensley – Paramount’s Brisbane General Manager

The accolades were celebrated at the first-ever Paramount Liquor conference, which took place in Byron Bay in October.

Sales and marketing Paramount team members were joined by key stakeholders from Accolade Wines, Amber Beverages, Bacardi Martini Australia, Brown-Forman, Campari, Craft Revolution, Carlton & United Breweries, CUB Premium Beverages, Diageo, Lion, Moet Hennessy, Pernod Ricard, Proximo, Red Bull, Sam Smith & Sons, Southtrade, Stone & Wood, Treasury Wine

Estates and William Grants & Sons.

“It was exciting to see suppliers and Paramount team members join together for this industry first conference,” said Nathan and Leigh Rowe, Paramount Liquor Directors.

“Paramount is proud to facilitate connections and educate the industry. The months ahead will be an exciting and busy time for our loyal customers and suppliers and we look forward to supporting the Australian liquor industry,”

