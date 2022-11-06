Lark Distilling Co appoints new CEO

Lark Distilling Co has announced the appointment of Satya Sharma as its new CEO, effective 1 May 2023.

The Tasmanian distillery said the appointment followed a global search process which identified Sharma as the candidate with the demonstrated experience to advance the Company’s growth and strategy.

Sharma is currently the Regional Managing Director South East Asia and Australasia for William Grant & Sons Ltd. He also has a complementary role as member of the board for that company’s Branded Business Unit, which is responsible for the business’s brands globally.

“In this role, he has been instrumental in driving the momentum of William Grant & Sons portfolio across South East Asia and the broader Asia Pacific region, developing strong distributor relationships, growing brand equity, and accelerating the contribution of luxury to the group through the launch of the world’s first ‘The Distiller’s Library’ concept,” Lark said.

Over his 10-year career with William Grant & Sons across Singapore, China, and UK, Mr Sharma held roles including Head of Business Strategy & Development, Interim Finance Director APAC, and Head of Commercial.

Prior to his time with William Grant & Sons Ltd, Sharma was based in Australia and held various roles with Campbell Arnott’s, and was a Senior Manager in Corporate Finance at Pitcher Partners (previously Moore Stephens).

Sharma was educated in Sydney at the University of Technology Sydney and holds degree qualifications in Business and Law. He has also completed the Chartered Accountants Program from the Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand. In addition, Sharma was recently made a Keeper of the Quaich, which recognises those that have shown outstanding commitment and contribution to the Scotch Whisky industry.

The company’s current interim Managing Director, Laura McBain, will continue to serve as interim Lark CEO until 1 May 2023, following which she will remain on the Board as a Non-Executive Director.

LARK Chair David Dearie said: “This is an exciting new phase in the growth of the Company. The Board has been working on CEO succession, and we are delighted to secure a CEO of Satya’s calibre and experience to lead the Company through its next phase of growth and expansion. According to IWSR data, William Grant & Sons have more than doubled its’ Asia Pacific sales over the last five years. The Board is very appreciative of the outstanding job that Laura McBain is performing as interim Managing Director since February 2022, and we look forward to her ongoing involvement with the Company as Non-Executive Director.”