Watch Aussie celebrities mix their favourite cocktails

Australian distributor Spirits Platform has launched a new content campaign for its consumer-facing social media platform, Simply CocktailsAU, featuring Australian personalities making their favourite cocktails.

‘Simply Cocktails – Influencer Edition’, features 12 prominent Aussie personalities and includes video and still imagery of cocktail creations from the quirky to the classic. It will be promoted across Simply Cocktail’s social platforms, as well as those of its liquor brands, through to March 2023.

The line-up includes chef Miguel Maestre, comedy duo Sketchshe, Masterchef’s Pete Campbell and Tommy Phamm, model Christina Ferve, designer Jasmine Stefanovic, chef Steve Flood, stylist Donny Galella, model Sheridyn Fisher, actor Nick Slater and MAFs star Melissa Lucarelli.

The favourite cocktails include a Licor 43 Espresso 43 (Miguel Maestre), a Cointreau Original Margarita and Passoa Porn Star Martini (Sketchshe), Mount Gay Black Barrel Daiquiri (Pete Campbell), Amaro Montenegro Montenegroni (Tommy Pham), a St Remy Signature Brandy Crusta (Steve Flood), Disaronno Fizz (Donny Galella), The Botanist Dry Martini (Christina Ferve), Fiorente Spritz (Jasmine Stefanovic), Licor 43 Big Apple 43 (Sheridyn Fisher), Mozart Mocha-tini (Nick Slater) and a Sierra Paloma (Melissa Lucarelli).

Spirits Platform Digital Marketing Manager Kathy Bouzios said: “Every year we’ve been growing the Simply Cocktails social media exposure, which is in its sixth year of inception.

“We were ahead of the curve in creating ‘how to make’ style cocktail videos when we launched, and in the six years since, video content remains the most important content type within our digital marketing strategy to promote home cocktail making.

“We recognise the power good talent can have in bringing brands to life, and the ‘Simply Cocktails – Influencer Edition’ campaign aims to deliver more dynamic content and cut through to educate Australians on the best ways to enjoy cocktails at home, in a compelling way.”