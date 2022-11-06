Matthew McConaughey announces mystery Wild Turkey gig

Wild Turkey Creative Director Matthew McConaughey has announced the launch of an exclusive gig, Wild Turkey Discovery Series Acoustic Session, with music fans having to find where it is, harnessing the power of discovery.

Headlined by music legends Boy & Bear, Aussies will need to tap into their sense of discovery to find the mystery gig location.

McConaughey will craft a post a series of cryptic poems and elaborate hints on @WildTurkeyAu, for intrepid fans to unravel.

“Trusting yourself, your instincts and spirit are the key to discovery and will always lead you down the right path in life, or a road up north,” McConaughey said.

“For this reason, Wild Turkey and Boy & Bear are challenging Aussies to let go of the monotony of the last few years and let yourselves discover again.

“Wild Turkey Discovery Series Acoustic Session fuels this spirit, however it’s more than discovery, it’s for the love of the wilderness, and the enjoyment of bourbon and most of all, music. So, sit back, check into the words and Trust Your Spirit – I’ll be waiting patiently to congratulate those who take on the journey.”

Those who discover the location will have the chance to experience the exclusive and intimate set with Boy & Bear and receive a virtual welcome from McConaughey, all with a Wild Turkey Discovery Series in hand.

Boy & Bear said: “Music is a unique artform that invokes a sense of discovery and connection; there is nothing like it. We can reassure those who take part in this journey that the Wild Turkey Discovery Series Acoustic Session will allow you to check out of the distractions and check into the music – all you need to do is connect the dots, or maybe the numbers. We would like to thank Wild Turkey for inviting us to be part of this program.”

A portion of proceeds from sales from Wild Turkey’s new ready-to-drink Discovery Series flavours, Signature Bourbon with Dry & Lime and Signature Bourbon with Sparkling Lemon Soda, during October and November will be donated to Wild Turkey’s ongoing charity partner, the Foundation for National Parks & Wildlife.

Paolo Marinoni, Marketing Director, Campari Australia and New Zealand said: “Wild Turkey and McConaughey wanted to celebrate the natural artform of acoustic music, but to stay true to the essence of Wild Turkey, we needed to challenge conventions. Our hope is that Australians lean into their sense of discovery to unlock the location – so they can experience an acoustic gig among the rolling hills, stars and maybe some horses.”

Those who discover the location will need to head to www.wildturkeymusic.com.au by 13 November 2022 and enter their guess for the location of our Wild Turkey Discovery Series Acoustic Session to be in with a chance of securing one of the exclusive double passes.