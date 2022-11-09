Non-alcoholic beer company Athletic Brewing Co has expanded the Australian distribution of its Run Wild IPA into 441 Coles stores and 57 Dan Murphy’s stores nationwide.

Athletic’s Run Wild IPA and Upside Dawn Golden Ale have been available in Woolworths stores since mid June last year as well as Vintage Cellars and First Choice stores around the country since May this year.

Athletic Brewing Co. has been creating non-alcoholic beer since 2017 and was the first brewery and tap room fully devoted to the production of non-alcoholic craft beer in the United States.

Athletic’s Milford brewery is the largest non-alcoholic brewery in the world and is the only one that owns and operates its own fully-dedicated facilities.

Both the Run Wild IPA and Upside Dawn Golden Ale have won a number of awards, with their IPA named as the overall United States Winner at the World Beer Awards in 2020.

Athletic Brewing Co’s range of non-alcoholic brews have attracted backers that include Lance Armstrong and David Chang.

Jennie Goetsch, Head of International Business Development at Athletic Brewing Co, told Drinks Digest last year that the beer range had been a hit with Australians.

“The response from consumers, the trade, and press has been very enthusiastic,” she said.

As for whether there has been a favourite brew in the Australian market, she said there is about an equal split between Run Wild and Upside Dawn.

“No matter how many beers we releas, Run Wild and Upside Dawn remain our most popular and highly awarded in our range,” she revealed.

“Australian consumers appear to appreciate Run Wild for a hoppier option and Upside Dawn for a milder golden ale.”

The beers are priced at $19.99 per 6-pack.