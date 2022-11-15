Archie Rose launches barrel-aged honey spirit

Archie Rose has launched the older sibling to its Eau de Bee Honey Spirit and the second spirit in two-part honey series, Honey Barrel, a Barrel Aged Honey Spirit.

The sweet spirit pays tribute to Beechworth Blue Gum honey and the diligence of the bees that created it.

Honey Barrel is aged in ex-Moscatel casks to reveal notes of golden syrup, buttered toast, vanilla pudding and chervil. A combination of desserts in one sip, the new spirit resembles a creamy and biscuity oak flavour, with floral yet sweet aromas.

Master Distiller Dave Withers said: “This two part honey project was born from the creativity of the distillery team. When a couple of distillers got restless to experiment they decided to ferment and distil a mead on a 5-litre benchtop still. I must admit to being reticent about the results and saying as much, but after tasting the resulting spirit I was soon eating my words.”

The seventh release in Archie Rose’s experimental Limited Releases series, the spirit was fermented in bespoke Washback no.12 for seven days, then cold distilled, as a selection of rich distillations were set apart from little sibling, Eau de Bee honey spirit.

The distillery suggests the spirit is best served neat or as a mixer with dry ginger and orange, with freshly pressed Granny Smith apples to garnish.

