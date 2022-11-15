New releases

Archie Rose launches barrel-aged honey spirit

Archie Rose has launched the older sibling to its Eau de Bee Honey Spirit and the second spirit in two-part honey series, Honey Barrela Barrel Aged Honey Spirit. 

The sweet spirit pays tribute to Beechworth Blue Gum honey and the diligence of the bees that created it. 

Honey Barrel is aged in ex-Moscatel casks to reveal notes of golden syrup, buttered toast, vanilla pudding and chervil. A combination of desserts in one sip, the new spirit resembles a creamy and biscuity oak flavour, with floral yet sweet aromas. 

Master Distiller Dave Withers said: “This two part honey project was born from the creativity of the distillery team. When a couple of distillers got restless to experiment they decided to ferment and distil a mead on a 5-litre benchtop still. I must admit to being reticent about the results and saying as much, but after tasting the resulting spirit I was soon eating my words.”

The seventh release in Archie Rose’s experimental Limited Releases series, the spirit was fermented in bespoke Washback no.12 for seven days, then cold distilled, as a selection of rich distillations were set apart from little sibling, Eau de Bee honey spirit. 

The distillery suggests the spirit is best served neat or as a mixer with dry ginger and orange, with freshly pressed Granny Smith apples to garnish.

