3 must-try festive rum cocktails

Nothing says Christmas quite like rum balls, but the spirit at the heart of the sweet treats is also well suited to an array of festive cocktails.

Diplomático has given classic cocktails a Christmas twist to get rum lovers into the holiday spirit. Diplomatico hails from from Venezuela and arrived on Australian shores in 2010. Its Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva is famed for its sweet, toffee fudge flavours and smooth finish.

Diplomatico Ambassador Sai Hamsala said: “Rum is fun and vibrant. The word rum reminds me of summer, music, dancing and happiness making it a perfect fit for the festive season. Enjoy it by itself, on ice or create your favourite festive cocktails and the fun part: there is no right or wrong way of consuming it, though you must enjoy it responsibly of course.

“Diplomatico is a premium rum that has a very unique flavour profile. We crafted our delicious drink recipes to beautifully complement the exquisite rum, while bringing out the other flavours of the festive season like gingerbread and eggnog.”

Christmas Eggnog

● 45ml Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

● 30ml whole milk

● 30ml fresh cream

● 1 egg yolk

● 10ml vanilla syrup

● Garnish : nutmeg/star anise

● Glass: Rocks

Method: Pour rum, milk, cream, egg yolk and vanilla syrup into a shaker and shake until combined. Pour drink into glass and garnish with nutmeg/star anise.

Gingerbread Old Fashioned

50ml Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

5ml gingerbread syrup

2 dashes aromatic bitters

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: orange peel/gingerbread

Method: Pour rum, gingerbread syrup and aromatic bitters into glass. Garnish with orange peel or gingerbread.

Holidays

45ml Diplomatico Mantuano

30ml fresh pomegranate juice

15ml Dry Curacao

10ml fresh lime juice

1 dash aromatic bitters

Garnish : rosemary

Glass : Coupe

Method: Pour rum, pomegranate juice, dry curacao, lime juice and aromatic bitters into glass. Garnish with rosemary.

Diplomatico is also getting into the gifting scene this holiday season with the Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva Glass (RRP $109) and Ice Ball Gift Set and Diplomatico Mantuano with Reserva Exclusiva Mini Pack (RRP $75).

