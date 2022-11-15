Coopers rolls out biggest-ever ad campaign

Coopers Brewery is rolling into 2023 with the biggest single marketing ad campaign in its 160-year history.

Launched in November and running over summer, the Coopers ad campaign includes a short film and an augmented reality game to raise awareness of the unique Coopers Roll.

Gently rolling a Coopers keg, bottle or can before opening is the final touch of the secondary fermentation process that gives the beer its unique cloudy appearance. The roll also unlocks the full flavours to enjoy.

In the short film by Melbourne-based production company Hooves, audiences are introduced to “Steve”, a bartender who imagines seeing everyday objects as rolling cans of Coopers beer on his way to work.

The game, created by Sydney-based immersive technology firm Unbound, is available to play at coopersroll.com.au

Cruisy new Coopers partnership

Coopers also recently unveiled a limited edition beer – the P&O Pacific Lager – to be served exclusively on board all P&O cruise ships under a collaboration with the cruise liner.

Coopers Brewery national sales manager Heath Grosvenor said the cruise line collaboration with P&O Cruises was a first for the brewing company.

“It’s been an exciting journey to partner with another great Aussie brand and at a time when cruising is well and truly back on the holiday agenda,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of the most exciting capital expenditure projects in the brewery’s 160-year history is soon to kick off.

Coopers’ Regency Park headquarters in South Australia will be transformed over the coming year as a new visitor centre, microbrewery and whisky distillery begins to take shape on site.

The $50 million investment positions Coopers for the future with tourists among those front- of-mind in the design. It will include a restaurant and bar, outdoor plaza dining, dedicated tasting room, interactive history display and underground stillage for whisky maturation.

Coopers releases first mid-strength lager