Costco is selling four-litre bottles of tequila

Tequila Tromba has released four-litre bottles of its Tequila Blanco in Costco stores nationally.

The super-sized tequila bottles are filled with enough spirit to make 66 margaritas over the festive season, at just $6 per cocktail.

“We did the math, so you don’t have to,” the brand notes. “All you need is one trip to Costco, 3960mls of Tequila Tromba Blanco, 1980ml of lime juice and 990mls of agave nectar and you’ve got yourself a delicious Tommy’s Margarita for you and 65 of your closest friends.”

The four-litre bottles of Tequila Tromba are available now at all licensed Costco stores nationally for RRP $369.99.

How to make the perfect Margarita at home

Tequila Tromba was launched by two Aussies and a Canadian – Eric Brass, Nick Reid and James Sherry – who met in Guadalajara, Mexico, back in 2005 and developed a love of pure agave based tequila. They set out on a mission to turn people from shots with lemon and salt to sipping and savouring the good stuff.

They found partners in Master Distiller Marco Cedano and his son Rodrigo. Among Mexico’s tequila artisans, Marco is regarded as a true pioneer – the first master distiller to produce premium 100% agave tequila. The Cedano family’s passion for making great tequila has been passed down from father to son in the highlands of Mexico. Now the two generations of distillers are lending their expertise to Tromba’s creation.

When it comes to making the world’s most popular tequila cocktail, the Margarita, Sherry says the secret to mixing a bar-quality drink is in the ingredients.

“My top tip for making the perfect margarita at home is to start with the best quality ingredients you can get,” he said. “Quality 100% agave tequila is a must, as is fresh lime juice. Your cocktail making skills may not be professional grade (they will be with practice!) but there’s no reason why your ingredients can’t be.”

Tommy’s Margarita

• 60ml Tromba Blanco

• 30ml lime juice

• 15ml agave nectar

Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker and shake with ice. Garnish with a lime wheel.