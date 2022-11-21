Tread Softly plants one million trees

Sustainable Australian wine label Tread Softly has celebrated planting its one millionth tree in support of the vital restoration of Australian land.

Since commencing its give-back project in May 2019, Tread Softly – in partnership with Carbon Neutral – has planted a tree for every six bottles of wine it has sold.

The Tread Softly Forest, set within rural bushland in Western Australia’s Yarra Yarra biodiversity corridor, features a bio-diverse mix of approximately 50 species of native trees to restore the lands that were once cleared for agricultural use, with

the aim to restore the land and grow a thriving ecosystem of flora and fauna.

“In planting the one millionth tree, Carbon Neutral and Tread Softly have now planted an area of over 600 hectares of what was previously over-cultivated and cleared land,” said Ross Marshall, Managing Director, Fourth Wave Wine.

“At the outset of this project, this former farming property was suffering from severe land degradation and hadn’t been farmed for several years. The much-needed restoration was then made possible through the planting of a diverse range of native plant species local to the area and is now starting to truly take shape.”

Environmentalist Laura Wells visited the site to mark the milestone and plant the one millionth tree.

“The Tread Softly Forest is working to restore vital habitat for hundreds of wildlife species and has begun to re-

establish a precious ecosystem comprised of unique biodiversity. It is so exciting to see the combined work of Tread Softly and Carbon Neutral and the fact that these trees capture carbon from the atmosphere as they grow, cleaning the air, and improving soil and water quality,” said Wells.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be able to contribute in such a significant way to help reduce the harmful effects on the environment caused by the increases in greenhouse gas emissions,” said Carbon Neutral’s CEO Ray Wilson.

“It is expected that over the course of the next 25 years, the trees planted to date will sequester around 50,000 tonnes of carbon. In terms of greenhouse gas emissions, that is the equivalent of taking over 18,000 cars off the road for a whole year. It is through the support to date and continued support of our Tread Softly customers we have been able to reach

our goal of planting one million trees and will not stop there.”

In celebration of the one millionth tree being planted, Tread Softly has launched a limited-edition flora and fauna designed collection of wines available in stores from November.

The wine range includes a Pinot Noir, Rosé, Prosecco, Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Grenache, Merlot, Shiraz and Sauvignon Blanc as well as a complete zero- alcohol range, ‘Everything Except,’ retailing from $16 (RRP).

To purchase Tread Softly and help in the continued regeneration of Australian land visit http://www.treadsoftlydrinks.com and major liquor retailers nationally.