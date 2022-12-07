Australian Vintage appoints first CMO

Australian Vintage (AVL) has announced Tom Dusseldorp will become the company’s first-ever CMO.

Australian Vintage’s pillar brands include McGuigan, Tempus Two, Nepenthe and the Barossa Valley Wine Company. Australian Vintage, plus forays into spirits and RTDs, and strategic collaborations with Sarah Jessica Parker for Sevenly and Invivo.

In the new role as Australian Vintage CMO, Dusseldorp will be responsible for total marketing and brand strategy across Australia, UK and global markets including North Americas and Asia.

Dusseldorp brings more than 15 years of experience across the Australian and UK marketing landscape to the role of CMO, having created, built and grown brands in the food and drink categories.

After a start in leading creative agencies, Dusseldorp moved to premium wine and spirits business Pernod Ricard, holding brand roles across the RTD and spirits portfolios, before going global to lead the Chivas Prestige range in London. On his return to Australia 10 years ago, Dusseldorp looked after champagne and spirits categories locally.

He has also held CMO roles at Australian specialty and allergen-free food manufacturer, Freedom Foods, where he launched Milklab, a new innovation specifically for the barista market, before joining Camp Australia, the 30-year-old provider of outside school hours care for children where he relaunched the brand with a new purpose driven marketing approach.

In his latest role at sustainable meat and dairy company All G Foods, the marketing chief created a plant-based protein range and launched it in a traditional barbecue festival, proving his confidence to disrupt and challenge established categories. He brings this varied experience to his new role with Australian Vintage.

Australian Vintage Chief Executive Craig Garvin said: “I’m thrilled to have someone of Tom’s calibre leading the team as we continue to grow across all markets we operate in. He is a world-class marketer who does things differently, and we’re delighted to be bringing his expertise, energy and proven track record of supporting growth and innovation to Australian Vintage.

“Tom is bringing a strong strategic mind to the brand portfolio and has some exciting ideas about how we can take our proposition to the next level as part of our strategic plan.”

Dusseldorp said: “I’m thrilled to join Australian Vintage, a future-focused innovative wine and drinks company that puts the consumer at the heart of everything they do. I was drawn to AVL as they have such a dynamic approach to the wine and drinks industry. They are creating new products for new consumers and occasions while accelerating the growth of a core range of brands that are made locally with exceptional quality. It is such an exciting time for the business. I’m looking forward to working with the team to accelerate growth”

Dusseldorp will be based in Sydney. He will commence the role from 9 January 2023, reporting to Craig Garvin.

Spirits, RTDs & non-alc reap rewards for Australian Vintage in FY22