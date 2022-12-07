Country Christmas served up at Jolene’s

If you’re seeking a festive night out that’s a completely Mariah Carey and Michael Buble-free zone, Sydney bar Jolene’s is promising an authentic Tennessee Christmas.

The venue is serving up a range of Christmas cocktail specials, including the Peppermint Choc Julep, the Gingerbread Manhattan, the Butterscotch Pudding Sour and an Aussie-Christmas favourite, the Pavlova Slushy topped with tropical fruit and meringue.

They’re matched with American-inspired food menu, which for the month, welcomes a brand-new Loaded Fries option topped with Christmas Ham and gravy.

Instead of carols, the bar has a full line up of talented country artists, including Golden Guitar Nominee Blake Dantier, The Voice Finalist Lozz Benson and The Sweet Jelly Rolls.

Jolene’s Co-Founder Simon Rose-Hopkins said: “Right now, we know that Sydney-siders are looking for some good honest fun this Christmas, and are craving opportunities to escape the holiday cliches. So, if you’ve heard enough Mariah Carey to last a lifetime, Jolene’s is the perfect place to cut loose and unwind this December, where we don’t take anything too seriously…except our incredibly creative food and drink offerings which you won’t want to miss out on.”

For more information, visit: https://jolenessydney.com/