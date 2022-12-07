Tia Maria Matcha teams up with Monster Sushi

Tia Maria Matcha and Monster Sushi & Bar have teamed up to offer Sydneysiders the ultimate matcha experience.

It pairs an unlimited Japanese menu with matcha cocktails and is available until the end of January 2023.

The bespoke menu features Karaage Chicken with Matcha Mayo and Matcha Salt, Edamame, Renkon Chips with Matcha mayo and Matcha Salt, Takoyaki, as well Pork, Vegetable and Prawn Gyoza. It also includes two cocktails per guest, the Matcha-tini and Matcha-colada.

For those who are after something different, a separate á la carte menu featuring dishes inspired by Tia Maria Matcha will also be available, with hero dishes including a Soft Shell Crab Burger with Matcha Salt Chips and a Matcha Curry with Chicken Katsu, as well as delicious parfaits made with Matcha ice cream and jelly.

The 90-minute unlimited Matcha Menu with Tia Maria Matcha cocktails is available at Monster Sushi & Bar in the Sydney CBD for $69.90 per person. To book, visit www.monstersushinbar.com.

Mixing cocktails with Matcha

Tia Maria Matcha is a creamy liqueur with the distinctive flavours and natural caffeine of Japanese green Matcha tea extract. Wondering how to incorporate it into cocktails?

Drinks Digest loved sipping this creation at the launch of the Monster Sushi collaboration …

Matcha-colada

45ml Tia Maria Matcha

15ml Mount Gay Black Barrel Rum

60ml Pineapple Juice

Method: Pour Tia Maria, Mount Gay Black Barrel Rum, pineapple juice and ice into a blender. Blend the ingredients together. Pour in the contents of the blender into the glass.

For more information on Tia Maria Matcha cocktails head to www.tiamaria.com