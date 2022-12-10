Australia’s best liquor stores and suppliers have been celebrated at the 2022 Retail Drinks Industry Awards.

The Retail Drinks Industry Awards are the peak national awards for Australia’s retail liquor industry, saluting the year-round efforts made by people and companies in the industry to succeed in business.

Retail Drinks Chairman John Carmody said: “I can’t tell you how pleased we are to be hosting this event again face to face – it’s been quite a while between drinks – the last time we held this event physically was in October 2019.

“One thing’s for sure, our industry is at its best when we can come together, shake hands, pat each other on the back, clink glasses, make new friends, see old friends, share stories, and importantly, celebrate just how great this industry of ours is, and how fortunate we all are to be a part of it.

After a huge 250% uplift in nominations last year, nominations grew by a further 20% this year to over 400 in total.

Retail Drinks CEO Michael Waters said: “Thank you for taking the time to be a part of this year’s Retail Drinks Industry Summit and Awards; thank you to our awards partners for your support in helping us make this event the success it was; thank you again to the hundreds of members who took the time to nominate in this year’s awards program; and congratulations to all awards finalists and winners.”

BWS Windradyne in Bathurst was awarded Liquor Store of the Year.

“We have won this award because we have a fantastic team in this store, who do an incredible job of creating memorable moments for our customers by delivering the BWS experience,” BWS Windradyne store manager Alissa

Humphries said.

“The entire team is pumped and buzzing after the win. It’s incredible to be recognised on a national level.

“Customers love our great selection of local wines, in particular Tamburlaine and Angullong wines from Orange. Bathurst Grange Distillery gins are incredibly popular, as are the Pioneer Brewery range – in particular their Chocolate Milk

Stout.

BWS Managing Director Scott Davidson said: “Our Windradyne store is renowned for its inspiration merchandising and

displays and warm regional hospitality. This is reflected in customer feedback that often quotes great range and very friendly customer service, and is a huge testament to Alissa and the entire team.”

Dan Murphy’s Tamworth Store Manager Shanais Marcus-Hogue was named the country’s Liquor Store Manager of the

Year.

Dan Murphy’s Managing Director Agi Pfeiffer-Smith said: “Our people are the most important part of our business, and Shanais continues to be an invaluable part of our store leadership team, and truly lives and breathes our values.”



Other liquor stores honoured as best in class were Dan Murphy’s West End in Sunshine (VIC), which won Large Format Liquor Store of the Year.

Young Liquor Retailer of the Year went to Oliver Francis at Vintage Cellars in Brighton, Victoria, and Josh Towers at Red Bottle Group in NSW.

Liquor Store Owner of the Year was Matt Surman at Bottlemart Blackrock Cellars, Victoria.

When it came to online liquor stores, Online Liquor Retailer of the Year went to Good Pair Days.

Australia’s best suppliers

On the supplier side, Lion was named Beer Supplier of the Year (above); Treasury Wine Estates was Wine Supplier of the Year (below) and Diageo Australia was Spirits Supplier of the Year.

Alastair Harris at Pernod Ricard Australia was named Sales Representative of the Year.

