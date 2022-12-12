Merrick Watts summons beer lovers for Brewery Duty

Australian beer drinkers are being summoned for Brewery Duty by comedian and TV presenter Merrick Watts in a new campaign by Lion.

Watts has issued a national call out for beer buffs to register for Brewery Duty and give feedback to help develop or tweak beers.

“If you’re a self-confessed zythophile like yours truly then we need your help putting brew on trial for the betterment of Aussie beer,” Watts said.

“Sipping on liquid gold and adjudicating over its refreshing deliciousness is a big responsibility, but the nation needs your dutiful, law-abiding taste buds and your expert verdict.”

According to The Pure Profile study, which was conducted online between 26-30 November 2022, more than one half of Australians say that the thought of being summoned for Jury Duty is an inconvenience, while almost 22% of the population would push their Jury Duty summons onto a friend if allowed. In addition, one in five Australians’ least favourite type of

mail to receive is a Jury Duty summons letter.

Luckily, Brewery Duty is not a conventional trial and participants are free to carry out their service from the convenience of their home.

The same research also found that 13% of Australians would rather give up sex for a year then do Jury Duty, and over 20% of the nation would prefer to give up chocolate for a year if it meant they didn’t have to carry out Jury service.

“Brewery Duty is a summons all beer lovers want. You’ll hear no excuses from this guy – sounds like a winning case to me! Sit back, relax, savour that froth and enjoy the trial,” Watts said.

By registering their position in Brewery Duty, Aussies may be called upon to trial and deliver their verdict on the taste of some of Australia’s most wanted beers.

Go to breweryduty.com for further details on how to register … and help crack the case.