Cantails joins the canned cocktail club

Australia’s growing love for canned cocktails has a new premium release to satisfy its thirst, Cantails.

The three flavours in the range are:

Appletini, a classic cocktail with a crisp apple zest.

Espresso Martini, a crowd favourite with distinct coffee flavours.

Spicy Margarita, influenced by Aussies passion for Margaritas with an added hint of spice.

The Australian made and owned range comes in sleek, metallic cans, with each flavour distinguished by a number and symbol.

The global canned cocktail market is forecast to grow more than sixfold over the next 10 years, from US$25billion in 2020 to US$155billion in 2030.

Australia is the third largest RTD market by volume globally, behind the United States and Japan. It is also continuing to lead innovation in the category.

“RTDs are still growing at higher rates than spirits, wine, and beer, signalling a major shift in consumer interest in this category across all demographics,” said Brandy Rand, COO of the Americas at IWSR Drinks Market Analysis.

“But it’s important to note that RTDs aren’t only stealing share from beer, they’re also attracting spirits consumers in markets such as Australia and the UK, and cider drinkers in South Africa. We’re also seeing a significant premiumisation trend in RTDs as more and more new brands enter the space.”

You’ll find Cantails flavours in leading Dan Murphy’s and BWS across the country, available in a four pack for $45.