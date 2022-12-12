Australia’s best rosé costs less than $10

The 2022 Rosé from Duxton Vineyard’s sustainable wine range Rewild, which retails for $9.99 a bottle, has been crowned Australia’s best rosé.

The wine received high praise in Winestate Magazine’s Wine of the Year awards, taking out a Gold medal being named Top in Category.

Winestate Magazine is Australia’s oldest wine publication and its tasting panels are made up of wine industry peers who taste more than 10,000 wines across the year. The rosé panel tasted 127 wines, with Rewild coming out on top.

The judges awarded it 97 points. They described it as: “A pale salmon wine with a very pretty rose petal bouquet and a fresh, lively palate with a delicate, spicy fruit profile and hints of watermelon.”

Rewild Senior Winemaker Tony Allen said: “Rewild shows that wines can be crafted sustainably, with minimal intervention, and still offer great taste and value to the consumer. By giving back to the land and taking thoughtful steps to make our vineyards a better place, we’re able to achieve positive results and reap rewards just as much, if not more, as traditional grape growing and producing.”

Rewild wines are sustainably crafted with minimal intervention and are 100% vegan friendly. As a brand, Rewild is committed to progressive sustainability and actively reducing its footprint with several environmental initiatives in place including working towards a 100% renewable energy target, strict water saving programs and biodiversity management plans. In terms of packaging, Rewild uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard, labels made from sugar cane and lightweight bottles.

Rewild has also recently welcomed two new varietals to its range, the Rewild 2022 Prosecco and Rewild 2022 Fiano at the end of October. The Rewild range is now available at Dan Murphy’s stores nationally, with select BWS stores also welcoming the Rewild range, excluding Prosecco.