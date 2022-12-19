Matilda Bay releases Cherry Saison

Yarra Valley craft brewer Matilda Bay is putting local fruit on the table this Christmas with its festive release: Matilda Bay Cherry Saison.

“Our Matilda Bay Cherry Saison has been brewed to share, and savour over the dinner table”, said Harry Sexton, Matilda Bay’s Head Brewer.

“Best consumed from a champagne flute, it’s the kind of drink that you could sub in for a bottle of rosé, prosecco, even

cider. And with a 6.7% ABV, it’s lower in alcohol than a bottle of wine and on trend with the lower alcohol movement that’s gaining momentum.”

In addition to being Matilda Bay’s Head Brewer, Sexton is also an award-winning winemaker, so knows a thing or two

about creating amazing drinks with fruit.

Made using local Yarra Valley fruit, the brew is blurring the lines between beer and other categories, and it’s been released at a time when Australians are moderating their beer consumption, while wine consumption

is on the rise.

“It’s been fantastic to work with local producers here in the Yarra Valley, we love being part of such a great community,” Sexton said.

“It’s something that we’ll be doing more and more of in 2023, with plans to incorporate locally grown produce into our recipes to showcase the region. We’re blessed with having this beautiful and pristine region, so close to Melbourne, and on our doorstep.”

Matilda Bay’s Cherry Saison is available at Matilda Bay’s Yarra Valley Brewery, and at select First Choice, Vintage Cellars and Liquorland stores across Australia, RRP $30/750mL bottle, 6.7% ABV. It will also be available on tap at a select number of venues around Melbourne.

Vote for your favourite beer in GABS Hottest 100