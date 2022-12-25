The most popular drinks orders in Australia

New data has revealed the most popular drinks orders at Australian on-premise venues as we head into 2023.

At-table ordering solution me&u has pulled its drinks data from the last three months to reveal the trends among Australian consumers.

Espresso Martinis are dominating as the most popular drinks orders when it comes to cocktail across the whole country. NSW is the only state sipping differently, with the Aperol Spritz being the most popular cocktail.

As for the most popular drinks orders when it comes to beer, X The Balter XPA is the most popular pint on pour in Australia, with Carlton Draught coming out on top for Victoria, Felon’s Crisp Lager in Queensland, Swan Draught in Western Australia and Coopers Pale Ale in South Australia.

The me&u data also shows sales of spirits have been steadily increasing since September at the expense of wine sales.

On-premise trial leads to off-premise purchase

New CGA by NielsenIQ data shows 74% of Australian consumers are planning to visit on-premise venues during December.

Among them, 47% of consumers likely to try a new drink category or brand during this period – while nearly two-fifths choose more premium drink options.

CGA by NielsenIQ Group Chief Executive Phil Tate said: “As the place where brands can drive trial, connect and build loyalty with consumers, the on premise remains an important area of investment for brand owners.”

He noted that the company’s research in the US revealed that nearly 70% of consumers are likely to first try craft and domestic beer brands in the on premise, and over 60% are likely to try whiskey, gin and tequila brands in the on premise for the first time.

“61% of US consumers also state that when they try a drink for the first time in the on premise, they are then more likely to go on to look for it in store, this goes up to 76% for the 21-34 year old age group,” he said.

Three-quarters of Aussies to visit on premise during festive season