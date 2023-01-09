4 vodka spritz recipes to elevate your summer

Light, effervescent spritz cocktails have been embraced in recent years as a perfect match for Australia’s outdoor lifestyle. Grey Goose has created four vodka spritz recipes to elevate summer drinking.

Three of the spritzes are made using the Grey Goose Essences range. Made with all-natural ingredients and Grey Goose Vodka, there are three botanically-infused spirits in the range: Strawberry and Lemongrass, Watermelon and Basil, as well as White Peach and Rosemary.

“The recent introduction of Essences is an exciting chapter for Grey Goose, with this latest innovation giving our consumers more choice when it comes to their summer serves,” said Sander Janmaat, Marketing Manager for Grey Goose at Bacardi-Martini Australia.

Lower in calories than standard vodka and gluten-free, Grey Goose Essences have an approachable ABV of 30% and mix with premium tonic or soda water to create refreshing beverages.

“The approachable flavour profile and mixability of the Essences range make it the perfect choice when enjoying a vodka spritz this season. It’s light, refreshing and cocktails can be made in minutes, giving you more time to enjoy the summer sun,” said Grey Goose Brand Ambassador Kayla Grigoriou.

Here are four refreshing Grey Goose spritz recipes to try.

Fresh Cut Spritz

50ml of Grey Goose Vodka

150ml soda water

Squeeze of fresh grapefruit juice

Splash of Noilly Prat Vermouth

Red grapefruit wedge

Sprig of fresh thyme

Method: Combine all ingredients over cubed ice in a wine glass. Garnish with a red grapefruit wedge and fresh sprig of thyme.

Strawberry Lemongrass Spritz

50ml Grey Goose Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass

150ml soda water

Fresh strawberries

Lemongrass (optional)

Lemon twist (optional)

Method: Fill a chilled glass with cubed ice and Grey Goose Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass. Top with

soda water. Garnish with fresh strawberries, lemongrass and a lemon twist.

Watermelon Basil Spritz

50ml Grey Goose Essences Watermelon & Basil

150ml soda water

Fresh watermelon

Fresh basil

Lime twist (optional)

Method: Fill a chilled glass with cubed ice and Grey Goose Essences Watermelon & Basil. Top with soda water. Garnish with fresh watermelon, basil and a lime twist.

White Peach Rosemary Spritz

50ml Grey Goose Essences White Peach & Rosemary

150ml soda water

Sliced fresh peaches

Rosemary sprig (optional)

Orange twist (optional)

Method: Fill a chilled glass with cubed ice and Grey Goose Essences White Peach & Rosemary. Top with

soda water. Garnish with white peach, rosemary and an orange twist.

