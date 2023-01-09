Delgados announced as official tequila soda of UFC

Delgados Tequila Soda has announced its partnership with UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation.

As the Official Tequila Soda of UFC in Australia and New Zealand, the partnership will comprise year-round activity across Australia and New Zealand, including live event integration at two UFC events in the region.

Part of the Superdrop portfolio, Delgados is the first tequila soda in Australia. Launched in 2022, it combines blue agave tequila with soda water and natural ingredients.

In addition to Delgados, SuperDrop produces Idle Hour Vodka and Tequila Soldada. Primarily focused on the Australia and New Zealand region, the business has grown at +400% year on year since its inception in 2020.

SuperDrop now adds the UFC to its growing mantle of sporting sponsorships along with the Australian Grand Prix with Idle Hour Vodka.

“We are thrilled to partner with the cultural juggernaut that is UFC, and we’re beyond excited to introduce their loyal fans to our delicious and refreshing tequila ready-to-drink beverage, Delgados Tequila Soda,” said Ewen Pettit, Co-Founder and Director, Superdrop.

Fans can get their hands on a Delgados Tequila Soda in three flavours: Grapefruit & Jalapeno; Lime & Basil; and Pineapple & Ginger.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Australia’s Tequila Soda pioneers Delgados into the UFC fold as the Official Tequila Soda of UFC across Australia and New Zealand,” said Nick Smith, Vice President of Global Partnerships, UFC.

“This partnership has culture and lifestyle at its core, and we cannot wait to introduce our fans to this refreshing drop and the ‘Sin Problemas’ ethos.”

Delgados Tequila Soda cans carry a RRP of $34 for a four-pack and will be stocked nationwide and online directly at www.sipdelgados.com

