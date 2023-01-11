Australia’s first boxed spirits range launches

Brisbane-based drinks company, Mandatory Spirit Co., has announced an Australian-first product launch of boxed spirits.

The sustainability-focussed spirits range uses bag-in-box (BIB) packaging, reducing their carbon footprint by eight times less than glass bottles.

With a very low carbon footprint, BIB is the lowest of any liquor packaging and is designed to extend the shelf life of products. By using a lightweight box shape, dead space is minimised while also maximising transport capacity. In comparison, one truck transporting BIB holds the same volume as seven trucks carrying glass bottles, therefore lowering emissions and transport costs for a more eco-friendly beverage.

The new range is sugar-free, gluten-free and vegan and includes a gin and vodka.

Mandatory Spirit Co. Co-Founder Mark Collins said: “We are so excited to announce the launch of our new spirits in a box. By creating these spirits, Aussies are able to have a bit of fun and get creative with making their favourite cocktails while purchasing spirits in a more sustainable way. They’re also perfect to take to picnics or parties whilst also not having to worry about carrying around a glass bottle.”

The Mandatory Spirit Co. spirits range comes packaged in 1.5L boxes along with a coloured pourer, all made using 100% recyclable materials.

Available to purchase at BWS & Dan Murphy’s for RRP $84.95.

