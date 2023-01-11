Love all for drinks brands at the Australian Open

A slew of drinks brands are partnering with the 2023 Australian Open (AO), which kicks off in Melbourne on January 16.

Official drinks partners of the event include Canadian Club, Gordon’s, Grainshaker Australian Vodka, Penfolds, Peroni, Piper-Heidsieck, Somersby, Squealing Pig and Luzhou Laojiao.

Canadian Club Racquet Club (CCRC) is returning to the iconic location of Birrarung Marr in Melbourne for its ninth year as the Official Dark Spirit Sponsor.

CC is hosting its non-ticketed event from 16-29 January 2023, which will feature free music performances throughout the tournament, food from Beatbox Burgers and Taco Truck and the opportunity to watch the tennis action on big screens.

Grainshaker Australian Vodka will be available in all bars on site in addition to Grainshaker bars in the Kia Arena and AO’s newest attraction; The Tennis Club. There will also be tennis-themed Grainshaker cocktails at the Beach Bar and Atrium.

Two Treasury Wine Estates brands are partners of the AO – Penfolds and Squealing Pig. Penfolds’ Restaurant is returning for its third year after a highly successful AO22. The winemaker will pair a four-course menu with premium wines. Penfolds Restaurant – described as the “AO’s finest, high-end dining experience” – is located on Centrepiece – Level 2, accessible from Rod Laver Arena Terrace.

“The Australian Open is back bigger and better this year. We’re excited to welcome more fans back to Melbourne Park than ever before and in anticipation for their arrival, the team has been busy curating an incredible lineup of restaurants, bars and takeaway offerings. From five-star dining and celebrity chefs to delicious street food and family favourites, we have something for everyone,” Tennis Australia Chief Commercial Officer Cedric Cornelis said.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro will continue its partnership for the third year with the Australian Open with The Peroni Bar, an immersive experience at Melbourne Park. Located just a short walk from Rod Laver Arena, the bar will offer an Aperitivo menu and the full range of crisp Peroni Nastro Azzurro: Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 3.5% and Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%.

Piper-Heidsieck returns to the AO for its fifth consecutive year as Official Champagne Partner. Its activations include the Piper-Heidsieck Champagne Bar at the Rod Laver Arena Terrace with a Parisian-style café where tennis fans can sip on its award-winning blends, enjoy European-inspired culinary fare from artisanal Melbourne café Rustica and watch all the action on and off the court, including roving Melbourne entertainers.

Its Cuvée Brut, Rose Sauvage and 2014 Vintage are also available at AO venues including Rockpool, Supernormal, Atrium Eatery and Bar, the Dressing Room and the Founders Club.

Luzhou Laojiao is a major partner of the Australian Open, alongside Rolex and Emirates. In October 2018, tournament officials announced one of the biggest sponsorship deals in the Australian Open’s history, with the Chinese Baijiu distillery Luzhou Laojiao signing a five-year deal. Court 2 at Melbourne Park was also officially renamed as ‘1573 Arena’ in 2019.