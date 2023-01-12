Hard FIZZ drops new pina colada flavour

A Hard FIZZ collaboration with Gold Coast pizza institution Justin Lane has proven so popular it has been put into mass production. Hard FIZZ Pina Colada has a distinct creamy taste, despite being perfectly clear like the other blends in the brand’s range.

“This is by far our most delicious flavour yet,” Hard FIZZ head brewer Paul Wootton said.

“We set ourselves a challenge of taking on a cocktail and Pina Colada Hard FIZZ is the result. I couldn’t be more thrilled with it – it’s the perfect blend of sweet and freshness.”

Pina Colada Hard FIZZ is now available nationwide in more than 200 outlets so far, including Liquor Legends and Cellarbrations stores.

Hard FIZZ Head of Marketing Joel Scott says the decision to put Pina Colada into mass production came after patrons at the brand’s Gold Coast brewery – FIZZ HQ – gave it rave reviews.

“The beauty of FIZZ HQ is we can essentially ‘focus group’ small batches of new, experimental flavours and if people like them, we can retail them properly,” he said.

“I can’t tell you how many times people have told me they love Pina Colada FIZZ so that’s why we’ve canned it.”

Like the other flavours in the Hard FIZZ range, Pina Colada is 99% sugar free.

Hard seltzer is on an exponential growth rate at the moment with the global market predicted to hit $70 billion by 2028.

Hard FIZZ was founded on the Gold Coast in 2020 by local celebrities DJ Paul Fisher and his wife Chloe, fellow DJs Tigerlily and Brooke Evers, professional surfers Laura Enever and Nikki Van Dijk and TV chef, Hayden Quinn.

The brand opened FIZZ HQ, the world’s first ‘immersive’ hard seltzer brewery on the Gold Coast in 2021, where patrons can drink and dine among the brewing tanks.