Uber Eats delivers driveway cocktail bar experiences

Uber Eats is launching a travelling bar that will be taking to the streets of selected suburbs in Sydney and Melbourne during January with award-winning bartender Stefano Catino on board.

Catino, whose Maybe Sammy venue was listed in the Top 50 Bars in the World list, will be hosting a VIP cocktail experience in its Bar in a Car. Afterwards, customers will be able to take away and enjoy cocktail kits at home.

Bar in a Car follows research undertaken by Uber Eats and Censuswide that revealed three in five Aussies surveyed said they host friends once or more a month and one in nine preferred to socialise with friends at home rather than go to after work drinks.

“On Uber you can go anywhere or get anything – including amazing experiences to share with your family and friends,” said Catino.

“The Bar in the Car is the perfect way to extend summer at home for one last hurrah before you have to head back to the grind.”

General Manager, Retail Uber Eats ANZ, Lucas Groeneveld said: “Remote work has yielded plenty of advantages but with more than one in six of Aussies being more likely to work from home on Friday, the end of week knockoff drink has lost some of its sparkle.

“With Uber Eats featuring thousands of drink options across NSW, Victoria and Queensland for the end of week tipple, this six

wheeled watering hole is a great reminder that Uber Eats is able to bring the bar to you and your neighbours if you are WFH – or delaying your return to the office – with just a few clicks.”

The Bar in a Car experience is available to book for $40 via the Uber Eats app by searching Bar in a Car. It includes a 30-minute cocktail experience, nibbles, limited edition goodies and a cocktail kit.

The driveway drop off will be available in selected suburbs in Sydney from January 20 for six afternoons, while Melburnians can order their experience between the weekend of January 28-29.

Bar in a Car locations

NSW

● Thursday 19 January searchable in Manly

● Friday 20 January searchable in Manly

● Saturday 21 January searchable in Bondi

● Sunday 22 January searchable in Bondi

● Monday 23 January searchable in Summer Hill

● Tuesday 24 January searchable in Parramatta

VIC:

● Saturday 28 January searchable in Richmond

● Sunday 29 January searchable in St Kilda

