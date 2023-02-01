ALH Hotels support Parma for a Farmer 

More than 300 ALH hotels across the country will support Rural Aid’s Parma for a Farmer campaign in February.

The initiative will see $1 from every chicken parmigiana sold this month donated to the charity’s natural disaster relief efforts.

Building on the success of its first Parma for a Farmer campaign in 2018, through which hotels raised over $98,000 in the midst of the devastating drought that brought so many regional communities to their knees, ALH hotels across the country are banding together to support farmers doing it tough.

ALH Managing Director Mario Volpe said: “As a Victorian, it’ll always be a parma for me, but it really doesn’t matter what you call it. Let’s put the parma versus parmy debate to one side this month and get behind this campaign to support our farmers.

“The chicken parmigiana remains our number one selling food item across all our hotels, and in any given month we sell tens of thousands of this pub menu staple.

“Our chicken parmigianas are made from almost entirely Australian ingredients, and we know how much our customers love coming to our hotels for a parma and a schooner with family and friends – but we hope this month we can encourage a few extra people in to support a good cause.

“Our hotels are at the heart of communities right across Australia, and we are pleased to be able to band together to run this campaign and support our farmers who work so hard to feed the country, even in the face of drought, fires, floods and cyclones.”

Rural Aid CEO John Warlters said: “The Parma for a Farmer campaign during the recent drought helped Rural Aid to lend a helping hand to thousands of farmers at a time when they were doing it exceptionally tough.

“Now, many of our primary producers are facing a similarly challenging situation, only this time it is multiple floods, not drought, that have caused such widespread devastation.

“What better way to support farmers, who work against all odds to put food on our tables, than by ordering a delicious parma at the local watering hole.

“Rural Aid is so grateful for the support of ALH Hotels and its patrons. The money raised will go towards standing with our farmers in their moment of need, whether it’s through our financial assistance, free counselling, volunteering or water delivery programs.”