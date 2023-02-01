Peter Filipovic joins Hard FIZZ

Queensland seltzer brand Hard FIZZ has added former Carlton and United Breweries CEO Peter Filipovic to its newly formed advisory board, along with former CUB general counsel Zoe Solomon and Sun Bum founder Adam Francis.

The business heavyweights have been brought in to oversee the brand’s corporate growth in 2023; with the company selling 4.5 million cans since launch and gaining third position in the independent hard seltzer category.

The brand has also generated $19 million in retail sales value while being stocked in approximately 3200 outlets nationally, including Coles Liquor stores.

Filipovic spent 25 years at CUB and is now a business owner and director who continues to advise businesses within

the alcohol and hospitality industry.

“Hard FIZZ is on a steep trajectory and I’m thrilled to be joining its advisory board at this time,” he said.

“The brand’s number one objective in the coming years is growth and that’s where I believe my skill set can help it achieve that goal.

“It’s also a company with a strong sense of ‘family’ – where ambassadors such as Paul and Chloe Fisher and DJ Tigerlily have ownership of the brand – and that’s something I want to be part of.”

Solomon added: “I’m excited to be joining Hard FIZZ at such an exciting time in its business journey. The brand is already outrageously popular and that’s evidenced by its sales record.

“Hard FIZZ has some very ambitious goals in the coming years and I’m looking forward to playing my part in achieving those.”

Francis is a prolific entrepreneur whose Sun Bum skincare products are now sold globally and is eager to lend his business ‘know how’ to Hard FIZZ.

“I’m excited to share my experience with Hard FIZZ and help with strategy and direction,” he said.

“I have enormous confidence in its team and the opportunities that lay ahead for it as a brand, so I’m looking forward to scaling it into a category leader.”

Hard FIZZ CEO Wade Tiller said he was elated to have secured Filipovic, Solomon and Francis for his company’s advisory board.

“The three of them have some serious runs on the board when it comes to scaling brands so I’m rapt to have them working for Hard FIZZ,” he noted.

“We still might only be an independent but for every other intent and purpose, we are a big player in the seltzer category.”

Hard FIZZ was founded in 2020 on the Gold Coast by a number of high profile entertainment and sporting figures including DJ’s Paul Fisher, Tigerlily and Brooke Evers, as well as professional surfers Laura Enever and Nikki Van Dijk.

TV chef Hayden Quinn is also a founding partner, along with Fisher’s wife, Chloe, whose Darling, Shine! podcast has a large following.



