Maybe Sammy launches cocktail festival

The Maybe Group and Public Hospitality are launching the Maybe Cocktail Festival in Sydney from 12-19 April 2023.

The festival will see bar talent from 12 of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 plus three from the 51-100 list, present free bar events across the city.

Participating bars include:

Sips, Barcelona

Alquimico, Cartagena

Jigger & Pony, Singapore

Hanky Panky, Mexico City

BKK Social Club, Bangkok

Drink Kong, Rome

Cafe La Trova, Miami

Tres Mono, Buenos Aires

Line, Athens

Overstory, USA

A Bar with Shapes for a Name, UK

L’Antiquario, Naples

Schofield’s, Manchester

Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore

Sweet Liberty, Miami

Termini, UK

Each bartender will take up residency at one bar for a high-octane, three-hour guest shift where they will showcase their bartending prowess, cocktail creations and hospitality.

The guest shifts will be spread over four of The Maybe Group’s venues as well as the soon-to-open Mexican Bar, El Primo Sanchez.

“I’m not sure I can think of anything more fun than being able to enjoy a cocktail experience from some of the best bars in the world every night, for a week,” said Martin Hudak, Co-Founder of The Maybe Group.

“It’s not cheap to travel from Australia anywhere internationally, so we are thrilled to be able to bring this amazing talent pool of bartenders to Sydney so we can have those experiences without the cost of a plane ticket.”

The full program for the Maybe Cocktail Festival will released in March.

