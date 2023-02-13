New Four Pillars x Arbory Afloat release

This year’s Four Pillars x Arbory Afloat limited-edition pink gin is heading back into Four Pillars venues and online nationally.

Arbory Afloat is one of Melbourne’s favourite outdoor dining venues, offering uninterrupted views of the Yarra River, a seasonally-inspired menu and an infinity edge swimming pool for its patrons.

The distiller promises each taste of the pink gin will transport drinkers to Ibiza, Formentera, Menorca and Mallorca. Complementing Arbory Afloat’s Balearic bohemian beach club transformation, the gin is made with a big base of juniper plus spice from green and pink peppercorns and brightness from fresh grapefruit and orange, the pretty pink gin is also infused with the signature Afloat botanical, pineapple sage. Almond also adds some weight and texture.

“We think we’ve made the ultimate summer drink that’s dry and refreshing all in one mouthful,” said Four Pillars Distiller, Cameron Mackenzie.

“If I was allowed to party on Ibiza I would, but I’m pretty happy with this alternative down on the Yarra in a spritz G&T or at home mixed into a jug of sangria made with our Bloody Shiraz Gin too.”

Four Pillars x Arbory Afloat limited-edition pink gin is available online from 28 February at fourpillarsgin.com. For early access from 22 February, sign up to the Four Pillars database or head into the Distillery at Healesville or Sydney Laboratory in Surry Hills. RRP $88.

