Australia’s top 10 craft breweries

The 2022 Australian Craft Beer Survey by Beer Cartel has revealed the country’s top 10 craft breweries, with Black Hops taking out the No.1 spot.

The survey is the largest study of Australian craft beer drinking trends, with more than 14,000 Australian craft beer drinkers taking part in 2022.

The survey was run between July-September 2022 and contained a range of questions relating to purchasing and consumption habits and attitudes to craft beer.

Here are respondent’s top 10 craft brewers:

Among other findings …

Australia’s favourite brewery venue by state has changed for three states. Mountain Culture (NSW), Bridge Road (VIC) and Big Shed (SA) were new entrants to the number one position for best craft brewery venue in their respective state. Northern Territory venues were included for the first time in 2022, with Beaver Brewery voted the number one craft brewery venue in the territory.

Online purchasing of craft beer remains high, with 57% of respondents having purchased beer online in the last 12 months, up from 40% in 2019.

Alcohol-free continues to grow strongly as a segment, with 32% having consumed an alcohol-free beer in the last 12 months, up from 15% in 2020.

Hazy/New England IPA’s have increased significantly in the proportion consuming the style (78%), however Pale Ale remains the most widely consumed style (82%).

See the full results here.

The results follow Mountain Culture‘s Status Quo Pale Ale being crowned Australia’s favourite craft beer in the GABS Hottest 100 in January.

Australia’s favourite craft beer