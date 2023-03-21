Jose Cuervo releases Pink Grapefruit Sparkling Margarita

Jose Cuervo has launched Pink Grapefruit Sparkling Margarita, the newest addition to its growing Sparkling Margarita RTD range.

Hitting shelves across Australia, Jose Cuervo Pink Grapefruit Sparkling Margarita mixes Jose Cuervo tequila and natural flavours of pink grapefruit, lime and triple sec, offering a light sparkling twist and a clean dry finish.

It’s a zesty riff on the Paloma, one of the world’s hottest cocktails. Google searches for Paloma recipes in Australia were up 300% in 2022, riding the tidal wave of popularity that tequila is experiencing throughout the country.

The release of Pink Grapefruit follows the successful launch of the classic Jose Cuervo Sparkling Margarita two years ago and the recently added Watermelon flavour.

Jose Cuervo is part of the Proximo Spirits family. A Proximo spokesperson said: “With the increasing demand for premix drinks we’re thrilled to welcome Pink Grapefruit to our expanding Sparkling Margarita range, offering a flavoursome and refreshing serve of Aussies’ favourite cocktail.”

The RTD can be enjoyed straight from the can or poured over ice. It is available in cases of 24, in single 330ml cans and four packs for RRP$25 from participating BWS and Dan Murphy’s stores nationwide.

