TWL named as new M&H Distillery distributor

Israel’s trailblazing M&H Distillery has appointed The Whisky List (TWL) as its exclusive Australian distributor.

Established in 2012, Tel Aviv-based M&H (formally known as Milk & Honey Distillery) was the first whisky distillery in Israel and has since gained a global reputation for its high-quality spirits, alongside dozens of awards including category Gold winning single malt whiskies at the recent World Whisky Awards 2023. M&H Distillery was also awarded the prestigious titles of Master Distiller, Craft Producer, and Brand Innovator of the Year at the 2023 Icons of Whisky awards – Rest of the World category.

The M&H portfolio includes the Classic single malt whisky and The Elements Series, a trilogy of cask-matured single malts, including the Elements Sherry, Elements Peated and Elements Red Wine casks.

In addition to these whiskies, TWL will be distributing the incredibly rare and highly sought-after limited editions titled the M&H Apex Series. The Apex Series SKUs will initially consist among other releases of the Apex Dead Sea cask – the first ever single malt whisky aged in the lowest place on earth, the Dead Sea, maturing at approximately 423 metres below sea level – and the crowd favourite Apex Pomegranate cask – which explores first and only single malt in the world to be fully matured in pomegranate wine casks.

When creating the award-winning Apex Series, M&H’s Master Distiller Tomer Goren selects exceptional casks with outstanding flavour profiles, while exploring various maturation locations such as the Dead Sea showcase the magic of wood and terroir.

Goren said: “Hot climate maturation means that our whisky ages rapidly, yet significantly gracefully. Whisky made in warmer weather takes on specific terroir which yields unique flavours that somewhat differ from their Old-World counterparts. Our methods, technique and equipment carry on centuries-old knowledge alongside innovative and out of the box thinking in exploring interesting casks and maturation locations. We keep the tradition of minimum three years of ageing.”

M&H head of International Sales Tal Chotiner said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with The Whisky List to bring our single malt collection to whisky lovers in Australia. They understand new-world whiskies incredibly well and demand for this category of whiskies is one of the fastest in the world.”

Chotiner will be touring Australia on a national 10-day roadshow in May 2023, which includes a number of consumer and trade tastings, masterclasses and participating at this year’s The Sydney Whisky Show, which has bottled an Australian exclusive single cask of M&H STR Peated Cask.

“We pride ourselves on offering our customers a diverse range of high-quality whiskies from around

the world,” said Larry Aronson, who manages import & distribution at The Whisky List.

“The Whisky List is thrilled to be appointed the Australian distributor for M&H Distillery! As demand grows for ‘new world’ whiskies, we’re excited to introduce M&H’s exceptional quality and unique flavours to Australian whisky lovers. With

dozens of accolades in a short period, M&H Distillery is one of the world’s standout distilleries. We can’t wait to

share their outstanding range and award-winning expressions with our discerning customers and drinkers

alike.”

M&H joins TWL’s growing distribution portfolio of premium whisky brands Hobart Whisky, Bunnahabhain, Deanston, Tobermory, and Ledaig. TWL also imports Scotch independent bottlers Decadent Drinks, WhiskySponge, Highlander Inn and represents Australian independent bottler Remnant Whisky Co.

