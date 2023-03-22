Fever-Tree Australia announces new operating model

Fever-Tree Australia has announced it is taking its distribution, sales and marketing operations in-house from 1 July 2023.

For the past eight years, Fever-Tree has played a pivotal role in the growth of premium mixers in both the on and off-premise in Australia.

The brand has experienced unprecedented exponential growth in the Australian market through its long-standing distributor partner for liquor channels, South Trade International. However, as Fever-Tree moves to its new model, its long-term partnership with South Trade International will conclude.

The company has also announced it will partner with Remedy Drinks, with a commercial arrangement aimed at bolstering the brands in the Australian market.

Both brands will retain marketing and strategic independence, however Fever-Tree will partner with the Remedy commercial division to further drive business and respective categories across the grocery and on-the-go channels, while Fever-Tree will sell and distribute Remedy’s portfolio to its liquor customers including on-premise from 2024.

In addition, discussions with Remedy to bottle at their new state-of-the-art facility are in the latter stages while Fever-Tree establishes its onshore bottling facility.

Fever-Tree Australia/New Zealand Managing Director Andy Gaunt (above with the Fever-Tree Australia team) said: “Fever-Tree has established a fantastic platform in Australia and as we look to fuel further growth for Fever-Tree and our customers, the opportunity to evolve our operating model is the logical next step.

“Remedy has pioneered the development of the better-for-you drinks category in Australia and our brands and values perfectly complement each other as we both make drinks better.

“At Fever-Tree, we set out to make sure that everyone can enjoy the best tasting mixed drinks, and thanks to our long-term partnership with South Trade International, we’ve seen the mixers category transform across the liquor landscape in Australia over the last few years.

“I would like to thank Ray Noble and all the team at South Trade for their passion and dedication to the goal of better drinks. However, the opportunity to evolve our operating model is hugely exciting as we look to the next stages of Fever-Tree’s mission.

“Setting up our own operations is a significant move and investment, and demonstrates the excitement we have for continued

growth of Fever-Tree and mixers of all kinds in Australia. Moreover, our new alliance with Remedy, who have pioneered the better for you drinks category, like Fever-Tree has done with mixers, will further support our shared goals and even better meet the changing needs of our customers and Australian consumers.”

Remedy Australia Managing Director Chris Gillard said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Fever-Tree, whose impact on the mixers category worldwide has been immense. Our shared goal of disrupting the beverage industry by offering brands that enhance the consumer experience makes this relationship even more meaningful.

“It is an honour to be entrusted by such a well-known international brand to help drive their business in Australia. Our newly built Fermentary in Melbourne provides us with the capabilities to help achieve this goal. This partnership aligns perfectly

with our mission to shake up fizzy drinks for good.”

