Brookie’s Gin expands into US market

Byron Bay distillery Brookie’s Gin has announce it is expanding into the United States through a partnership with Anthem Imports.

According to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS), the gin category has grown by 12.6% in volume and 16.1% in value in 2020, indicating a significant shift in consumer preference towards premium and craft gins.

President of Anthem Imports Fred Barnet said: “We are delighted to partner with Brookie’s Gin and bring their exceptional spirits to the US market. We believe that Brookie’s Gin’s dedication to sustainability and quality will appeal to the growing number of conscious consumers who are seeking premium and artisanal spirits.”

Co-founded in 2016 by Master Distiller Jim McEwan and the Brook family, Brookie’s is set in the heart of the Brook family’s macadamia farm and surrounded by subtropical rainforest in the hinterland of Byron Bay.

The rainforest that Brookie’s Gin calls home did not exist 30 years ago. The Brook family has regenerated and replanted over 40,000 subtropical rainforest trees. Today the property is a thriving ecosystem with countless self-seeded rainforest trees that serve as essential habitat for the vulnerable native wildlife, including the koala. It is this unique rainforest where many of the botanicals are sourced and are an inspiration for creating Brookie’s Byron gin.

“We are excited to partner with Anthem Imports to bring our unique craft gin to the US market,” said Brookie’s Gin CEO and co-founder Eddie Brook.

“We believe our commitment to sustainability and unique Australian botanicals, combined with our passion for quality and flavour will resonate with American consumers who are seeking new and exciting gin experiences.”

Brookie’s will be exhibiting at the Access Live trade show, Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) on April 2-5, 2023, Orlando, Florida.

Brookie’s Byron Dry Gin is now available through Anthem Imports.

