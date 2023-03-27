Bundaberg Rum releases Silver Reserve & Spiced Blonde Cola

Bundaberg Rum has launched its first-ever small-batch RTD can, Silver Reserve & Spiced Blonde Cola.

Bundy fans were asked to vote via social media on the flavour they wanted to see. Silver Reserve & Spiced Blonde Cola was in high demand, securing almost half the vote, with 5000 requests.



The RTD balances tropical fruit and sweet spices with hints of vanilla and oak. An unexpected twist is that Silver Reserve

& Spiced Blonde Cola is actually clear.

“The Bundy team are very excited to release the limited-edition Bundaberg Small Batch Silver Reserve & Spiced Blonde Cola in a convenient ready to drink can,” said Bundaberg Rum Distillery Marketing & Experience Manager Duncan Littler.

“We know our fans are avid lovers of the Bundy Small Batch Silver Reserve and were excited to be able to produce the very

first Bundy Small Batch ready to drink can in a flavour that was voted on by the people.”

Bundy lovers are encouraged to get in quick, as the cans are running for a strictly limited time. Small Batch Silver Reserve & Spiced Blonde Cola is available nationally in stores and online from March 27 in a 4 x 375ml can pack, 4.5% ABV, RRP $26.00, until stocks last.

Double Gold for Bundaberg Rum at ISC