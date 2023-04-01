According to Entrepreneur, April Fools Day “provides an exceptional chance for brands to connect with audiences in a fun and memorable way’.

This year a slew of drinks brands have given it their best shot. Here are some of the best April Fools pranks for 2023.

The Glenlivet encouraged Australians to rethink traditions around the single malt whisky category by announcing the release of a new format: The Goonlivet.

Pernod Ricard went all out and got Maybe Sammy in on the act. Venue Manager Sarah Proietti said: ”It’s a game changer. It’s so easy to make and serve cocktails, whilst The Goonlivet creates a new kind of theatre behind the bar – as it clearly stands out.”

Hard FIZZ finally hardens up

Hard FIZZ announced it was ditching seltzer and starting production on a new SKU – fizzy beer – so co-founder FISHER could drink with his mates again.

A media release revealed: “The brainstrust at the brand, in conjunction with the Grammy nominated DJ himself, have come to their bloody senses and realised real Australians drink brewskis and as a result, will release an unnecessarily bubbly lager called FIZZ Frothy.

“It comes after FISHER was booted from the boys’ group chat, where all good piss ups are organised, for inflicting seltzer on the great, beer drinking nation that is Australia.

“Hard FIZZ claims FIZZ Frothy only has 250 calories per can but rumour has it, there’s zero quality control at the joint so God knows what’s actually in it.”

Never Never Distilling launches oyster-shaped blimp

Never Never Distilling announced that to celebrate its Oyster Shell Gin landing in major retailers around the country, it was launching a million-dollar oyster-shaped blimp into the skies over Sydney this month. ⁠

The distillery noted on Instagram: “The custom-built, mollusc-shaped, helium-filled, bivalve-blimp also houses an expansive oyster bar complete with a mini martini foundation and the southern hemisphere’s first oyster tossing experience! Guests will be encouraged to sip on frozen martinis from the half shell before tossing it back over their shoulder into the bar in a ritual dubbed ‘shelling out’. ⁠

“The Oyster Blimp was designed and produced in Germany on a modest $1.3 million budget, and it was a tough purchase during lockdown that was only made possible by excited internet customers afraid of a global apocalypse.⁠”

4 Pines shifts the goal posts

4 Pines announced it was putting up pine tree goalposts at 4 Pines Park aka Brookvale Oval, home of the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles.

“Tune in all season long to watch the Trbojevic brothers climb a few branches to grab the footy,” the brewer said.⁠

De Bortoli creates instant wine

De Bortoli announced: “DIY wine with the click of your fingers! Make our new Woodfired Grenache whenever you want by simply opening the sachet, mix with water and enjoy. Available only on our online shop. Get in quick before they sell out!”

Liquor Loot launches Licker Loot

Liquor Loot announced it was introducing Licker Loot, a new line of pet-friendly tasting packs so spirit lovers could share a drink with their furry friends.

“Whether your fur babies like something sweet or savoury, we have a variety of flavours pawfect for all boopers,” the site noted.

“Now you can treat your best mates to a Puppacino Tasting Pack or a Bone Broth Tasting Pack, and pick up a Whisky Tasting Pack for yourself! We have delicious treats for all our hooman and four legged friends.”

Dill pickle cider, anyone?

Rekorderlig posted on social media: “So eye-wateringly delicious it’s beyond belief. Rekorderlig Dill-Pickle. Available… N O W H E R E.”

