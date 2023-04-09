Oakridge named Australia’s top winery

Oakridge Wines has been named 2023 Winery of the Year in The Real Review Top Wineries of Australia following a year-long tasting of more than 10,000 wines.

Oakridge shot to the number one position after appearing at no.18 in the Real Review’s rankings in 2022.

Part of Endeavour Group’s fine wine portfolio Paragon Wine Estates, Oakridge Wines is located in Victoria’s oldest wine region, the Yarra Valley.

Endeavour Group CEO and Managing Director Steve Donohue said: “This is a special moment for the whole team at Oakridge, who have set the bar so high for winemaking and hospitality in such an iconic Australian wine region.

“Oakridge is the jewel in the Yarra Valley’s crown and we feel so incredibly lucky to be custodians of this incredible winery.

“Congratulations to David Bicknell and everyone at Oakridge on this well-deserved recognition.”

The Real Review tasting team, led by principals Bob Campbell ONZM MW and Huon Hooke, were especially impressed with Oakridge’s 2021 vintage single vineyard pinot noirs and cabernets. Both the 2021 864 Henk Aqueduct Pinot Noir and 2021 864 Winery Block Cabernet Sauvignon achieved an outstanding 98pts.

“Oakridge is now owned by Endeavour Drinks, the Woolworths spin-off which seems set to be a major player in wine production as well as sales,” the tasting team said.

“While some observers were cynical about this move, there has been no detectable change in wine quality or style.”

Chief Winemaker David Bicknell said: “This is particularly gratifying, as we’ve been fully focused on the inheritance and rebuilding of great vineyards, winery operations, consistency and reputation over many years. We’re ready now for the next step in realising our potential. None of this would have happened without the care and dedication of the various teams here, winery, vineyard and hospitality. There’s a genuine affection and desire to make this place the best it can be.”