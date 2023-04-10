New look for Mishka RTDs

Pre-mixed vodka drinks brand Mishka has given its packaging a brand new look, switching from glass bottles to 330ml slender cans.

The move is an effort to be more environmentally friendly as the cans are made up of approximately 60% recycled aluminium and are 100% recyclable.

The cans are available in a new mixed pack of 10 containing two of each Mishka flavour – Lemon Lime Bitters, Zingy Zesty Lemon, Sweet Raspberry Mango, Watermelon Guava and Tropical Pineapple Lime.

The brand refresh is now rolling out across the country, with the new Mishka mixed 10-pack retailing across Dan Murphy’s and BWS nationwide from April 18 with the RRP $34.99.

Mishka hosts side hustle event

Mishka is hosting a celebration of self expression and creativity at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) in Sydney on the April 13 with the Mishka ‘Mix it up a little’ side hustle event. Sydneysiders can learn from the best side hustlers Australia has to offer, followed by a rooftop cocktail party with some of Australia’s top DJs.

Mishka is backing the growing trend among Aussie go-getters looking to create a side income to learn from a panel of experts and have the chance to ask these entrepreneurs just how they did it. Speakers include Rachael Wilde Co-Founder of tbh Skincare founded her side hustle while working as a digital marketer for a medical device company and has now made her side hustle a full-time hustle! Ashani Dante, now Founder and Creative Director of Flourish Girl who comes from a background in content creation and modelling and has since grown her Flourish Girl organisation, which creates rite of passage programs for teen girls and gender diverse teens to flourish in schools. Finally, Frank Arthur, Co-Founder of Man of Many, who started out as a graphic designer, while on the side building a website, which is now one of Australia’s largest men’s lifestyle sites. Hosting the event will be Zara Seidler, Co-Founder of The Daily Aus, a Gen Z news outlet.

After hearing expert tips and tricks from Mishka’s side hustle gurus, a line up of popular DJs will give attendees the chance to dance the night away while trying its pre-mixed cocktails and an array of canapes.

Tickets are priced at $20 and available through Eventbrite.